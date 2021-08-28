FOX 35 Football Friday: Week One scores and highlights

Oviedo looked like a well-oiled machine against Winter Springs in our featured game of the week. Oviedo wins 41-7. Scores from around the state are listed below:

Apopka 47, Colonial 0

Archbishop Carroll 25, Palm Glades Prep 14

Armwood 35, Chamberlain 6

Atlantic Coast 27, Mandarin 24

Auburndale 41, Fort Pierce Central 6

Autauga Academy, Ala. 42, Chiles 7

Baker County 28, Bradford 12

Bartow 48, Ridge Community 7

Bartram Trail 24, Rickards 7

Bayside 52, Space Coast 7

Bell 35, Franklin County 0

Belleview 33, Umatilla 8

Benjamin 48, St. Andrew's 12

Berkeley Prep 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 21

Bishop Kenny 31, Providence 0

Blountstown 39, Seminole County, Ga. 0

Boca Raton Community 36, Boynton Beach 13

Bolles School 42, West Nassau County 0

Boone 41, Timber Creek 21

Branford 34, Williston 0

Bronson 18, Tenoroc 6

Buchholz 35, Dunnellon 0

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 14, Victory Christian 7

Cardinal Newman 55, King's Academy 0

Carrollwood Day 32, St. Petersburg Catholic 12

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 30, Western 13

Charlotte 35, Island Coast 7

Chiefland 56, Crescent City 13

Chipley 47, Graceville 0

Christ's Church 26, Harvest Community School 14

Christopher Columbus Catholic 42, Benedictine Military, Ga. 27

Clay 21, Fleming Island 14

Clearwater Academy 19, Gadsden County 0

Clewiston 42, Frostproof 6

Cocoa 42, Vero Beach 41, OT

Coconut Creek 41, Piper 0

Columbia 46, Delray American Heritage 23

Community School of Naples 28, Bonita Springs 8

Coral Shores 33, Immokalee 0

Countryside 42, Dunedin 32

Crestview 27, Milton 14

Cypress Bay 52, South Plantation 0

Dakota Ridge, Colo. 23, First Coast 20

Davenport 14, Parrish Community 8

DeSoto County 24, Okeechobee 7

Deerfield Beach 30, Miami Edison 22

Dillard 45, Boyd Anderson 0

Doral Academy Charter 33, South Dade 18

Douglas 33, Cooper City 0

Durant 22, Sumner 6

Dwyer 8, Jupiter 7

Eagle's View 50, St. Joseph Academy 7

East Bay 13, Robinson 0

Ed White 20, Wakulla 13

Edgewater 49, Bishop Moore 6

Englewood 35, Paxon 27

Episcopal 42, Tocoi Creek 22

Eustis 43, Brooksville Central 0

Evans 13, Lyman 10

Faith Christian 41, Trinity Prep 0

Father Lopez Catholic 19, Interlachen 0

First Baptist 36, Ambassadors Christian 0

Flanagan 32, Everglades 6

Flomaton, Ala. 38, Northview 14

Florida 57, Godby 28

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 35, Pine Crest 0

Fort Lauderdale def. Hallandale, forfeit

Fort Meade 37, Hardee 13

Fort Myers 35, Riverdale 2

Foundation Academy 27, Cambridge Christian 0

Gaither 25, Bloomingdale 15

Gibbs 28, Hollins 20

Glades Central 14, Palm Beach Lakes 7

Gulliver Prep 20, Manatee 7

Haines City 27, Liberty 14

Hawthorne 14, Yulee 7

Hialeah 19, Miami Springs 6

Hilliard 44, Wolfson 16

Hillsborough 53, George Steinbrenner 17

Holmes County 28, North Bay Haven 10

Hope Christian 40, St. Johns Country Day 0

Hudson 33, River Ridge 30

Ida S. Baker 40, Mariner 0

Immaculata-La Salle 50, Coral Springs Charter 0

Indian Rocks 48, St. Francis 12

Jensen Beach 10, South Fork 7

Jesuit 35, West Port 0

John I. Leonard 35, Spanish River 7

Jones 48, Dr. Phillips 13

Jordan Christian 10, TDH 8

Keystone Heights 34, Fernandina Beach 6

Lafayette 64, Brookwood School, Ga. 13

Lake Brantley 34, Hagerty 27

Lake Highland 54, Titusville 0

Lake Mary 15, Lake Gibson 14

Lake Minneola 71, Tohopekaliga 0

Lake Region 20, Lake Placid 19

Lake Wales 61, East Ridge 7

Lakeland 42, Clearwater 19

Lakeland Christian 29, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 13

Lakeside Christian 58, Oasis Christian 0

Lakewood Ranch 38, Seminole 16

Land O'Lakes 39, Weeki Wachee 3

Largo 35, Winter Haven 14

Leesburg 24, South Lake 6

Lemon Bay 50, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 6

Liberty County 35, Wewahitchka 34, OT

Martin County 51, Royal Palm Beach 0

Menendez 29, Matanzas 0

Merritt Island 19, Melbourne 6

Merritt Island Christian 52, City of Life 34

Miami Krop 14, Miami Jackson 6

Miami Northwestern 35, Champagnat Catholic 13

Middleburg 58, Stanton College Prep 0

Mitchell 43, Fivay 0

Mosley 42, Rutherford 0

Mount Dora Christian 41, Central Florida Christian 27

Munroe Day 40, FAMU 0

Naples 42, Gulf Coast 7

Nature Coast Tech 14, Tavares 10

Navarre 28, Ft. Walton Beach 6

Nease 14, Ponte Vedra 7

New Smyrna Beach 22, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Newberry 27, Santa Fe 20

Newsome 37, Lennard 20

Niceville 35, Lincoln 17

North Marion 36, Ocala Forest 8

North Port 16, Estero 6

Oak Hall 52, First Academy-Leesburg 14

Ocala Christian Academy 60, Four Corners 0

Ocala Vanguard 30, Gainesville 8

Ocoee 31, Oak Ridge 0

Olympia 35, Wekiva 26

Orlando Freedom 42, Horizon 6

Orlando University 22, Cypress Creek-Orlando 7

Oviedo 41, Winter Springs 7

P.K. Yonge 36, Eastside 16

Pahokee 28, Wellington 21

Palm Beach Gardens 20, Atlantic Community 17

Pinellas Park 34, East Lake 21

Plant 22, Jefferson 2

Port St. Joe 36, Marianna 0

Port St. Lucie 13, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 6

Riverside 28, Terry Parker 3

Riverview 36, King 0

Rocky Bayou Christian 41, Snook Christian, Ala. 6

Sandalwood 19, Fletcher 15

Sanford Seminole 35, Sarasota Riverview 6

Sarasota 19, Barron Collier 16

Satellite 37, Lake Howell 0

Seffner Christian 26, Oviedo Master's Academy 13

Seminole Osceola 37, Bayshore 0

Seven Rivers Christian 41, Trinity Christian-Deltona 6

Sickles 33, Middleton 6

Somerset Silver Palms 30, Braddock 0

South Sumter 44, Crystal River 31

South Walton 42, Jay 6

Springstead 35, Citrus 0

Spruce Creek 32, Seabreeze 20

St. Petersburg Northeast 32, Palm Harbor University 7

Suwannee 42, Dixie County 20

Tampa Bay Tech 34, Plant City 0

Tarpon Springs 15, St. Petersburg 2

Tate 9, Pensacola 0

Taylor 67, Halifax Academy 30

The Villages 42, Lecanto 7

Trenton 34, Jefferson County 28

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 24, Raines 18

University (Orange City) 41, Deltona 6

University Christian 37, Pensacola Washington 27

Valdosta, Ga. 52, Madison County 0

Vero Beach Master's Academy 48, Eastland Christian School 0

Walton 54, Vernon 0

Wesley Chapel 27, Sunlake 3

West Orange 48, East River 0

Westside 13, Andrew Jackson 0

Wharton 48, Tampa Freedom 0

Windermere 48, Lake Buena Vista 0

Winter Park 35, Lake Nona 14

Zarephath 34, Young Kids In Motion 0

Zephyrhills 16, Kathleen 12



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Advertisement



Baldwin vs. Ed White, ccd.

Coral Shores vs. Varela, ccd.

DeLand vs. Mainland, ccd.

Dunnellon vs. St. Augustine, ccd.

John Carroll Catholic vs. Benjamin, ccd.

Leon vs. Rickards, ccd.

Ocala Trinity Catholic vs. Buchholz, ccd.

Oviedo Master's Academy vs. Cocoa Beach, ccd.

Palmer Trinity vs. St. Andrew's, ccd.

Palmetto vs. Southeast, ppd.

Port Charlotte vs. Dunbar, ccd.

Seffner Christian vs. Northside Christian, ccd.

Somerset-Canyons vs. Surge Academy, ccd.

