FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Nine scores and highlights
LAKE MARY, Fla. - It's FOX 35 Football Friday and we are in the ninth week of the high school football season where we feature a monster matchup in our game of the week: Lake Mary at Seminole. Scores from around the state are below:
PREP FOOTBALL
All Saints 55, Old Plank Christian 0
Armwood 41, Wiregrass Ranch 11
Atlantic Community 41, Blanche Ely 13
Baker County 36, Ed White 16
Benjamin 42, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 24
Bishop Kenny 31, Suwannee 28, OT
Bishop Moore 42, Port Orange Atlantic 0
Bishop Verot 28, Cardinal Mooney 17
Boca Raton Community 42, Coral Springs 12
Bonita Springs 19, Mariner 6
Boone 56, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0
Bradford 42, Yulee 18
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 51, Stranahan 0
Chiefland 55, Interlachen 0
Choctawhatchee 42, Bay 6
Citrus 42, Lake Weir 0
Clay 23, Middleburg 21
Clearwater 48, Tarpon Springs 7
Clearwater Central Catholic 56, Gateway 0
Cocoa 27, Spruce Creek 14
Coral Glades 42, Cypress Bay 6
Countryside 28, Sunlake 7
Davenport 28, Horizon 21
Deerfield Beach 50, West Boca Raton Community 0
Delray American Heritage 42, Spanish River 6
Donahue Academy 48, Real Life Christian 8
Dunbar 41, Ida S. Baker 0
Dunedin 48, Anclote 22
Dunnellon 35, Leesburg 0
Duval Charter 67, St. Johns Country Day 14
Eastside 27, Palatka 8
Englewood 36, Fernandina Beach 0
Estero 43, Island Coast 40
Evangelical Christian 16, Gateway Charter 13
First Academy-Orlando 46, Father Lopez Catholic 7
Flagler Palm Coast 35, DeLand 0
Fletcher 44, First Coast 14
Foundation Academy 62, TDH 0
Gaither 48, Leto 7
Gibbs 50, Gulf 21
Glades Day 48, Boca Raton Christian 14
Hagerty 49, Orlando University 12
Haines City 30, Tenoroc 6
Harmony 52, East River 12
Hilliard 28, Trenton 21
Jesuit 44, Blake 0
Jones 53, Lake Minneola 6
Lafayette 51, Stanton College Prep 0
Lake Brantley 36, Ocoee 33
Lake Placid 66, Oasis 0
Lake Wales 37, Heritage 30
Lakeland Christian 38, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 13
Lakeside Christian 38, Foundation Christian 6
Land O'Lakes 36, Pasco 0
Largo 25, Sickles 7
Legacy Charter 21, Indian Rocks 14
Lehigh 48, Palmetto Ridge 20
Lely 10, Golden Gate 3
Lemon Bay 42, Avon Park 6
Maclay 44, FAMU 6
Mainland 40, New Smyrna Beach 21
Melbourne 42, Astronaut 14
Merritt Island 26, Rockledge 6
Merritt Island Christian 34, Lake Mary Prep 0
Mount Dora Christian 48, Keswick Christian 0
Munroe Day 56, Bronson 6
Newberry 35, Dixie County 3
Newsome 55, Riverview 7
North Fort Myers 18, Cape Coral 13
North Marion 17, Menendez 10
Oak Hall 35, St. Francis 0
Oasis Christian 23, Eastland Christian School 12
Ocala Vanguard 42, Belleview 7
Oviedo Master's Academy 43, Trinity Prep 21
P.K. Yonge 28, Fort White 15
Palm Beach Central 26, Palm Beach Gardens 21
Pinellas Park 46, Palm Harbor University 0
Plantation American Heritage 56, Boynton Beach 0
Port St. Lucie 41, Suncoast 0
Sandalwood 30, Mandarin 0
Sanford Seminole 29, Lake Mary 12
Sarasota Riverview 49, Gulf Coast 6
Seabreeze 54, Pine Ridge 0
Sebring 40, Booker 6
Seminole Osceola 48, St. Petersburg 9
Sneads 70, Franklin County 14
Spoto 46, Brandon 0
St. Augustine 37, Matanzas 21
St. John Neumann 41, Southwest Florida Christian 21
St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 49, North Florida Christian 15
St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Dillard 13
Sumner 14, Braden River 10
Tampa Bay Tech 21, Wharton 12
Tampa Catholic 38, Winter Haven 0
Tavares 42, Eustis 14
Terry Parker 28, University Christian 14
Vero Beach 33, Glades Central 18
Viera 49, St. Cloud 6
Wekiva 47, East Ridge 0
Wesley Chapel 44, Hudson 6
Westminster Christian 28, Braddock 22
Westside 28, Orange Park 23
Wewahitchka 46, Vernon 7
Winter Park 49, Colonial 0
Zephyrhills 35, Nature Coast Tech 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ocala Christian Academy vs. Keswick Christian, ccd.
Out-of-Door Academy vs. Saint Stephen's Episcopal, ccd.