FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Nine scores and highlights

It's FOX 35 Football Friday and we are in the ninth week of the high school football season where we feature a monster matchup in our game of the week: Lake Mary at Seminole. Scores from around the state are below:



PREP FOOTBALL

All Saints 55, Old Plank Christian 0

Armwood 41, Wiregrass Ranch 11

Atlantic Community 41, Blanche Ely 13

Baker County 36, Ed White 16

Benjamin 42, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 24

Bishop Kenny 31, Suwannee 28, OT

Bishop Moore 42, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Bishop Verot 28, Cardinal Mooney 17

Boca Raton Community 42, Coral Springs 12

Bonita Springs 19, Mariner 6

Boone 56, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0

Bradford 42, Yulee 18

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 51, Stranahan 0

Chiefland 55, Interlachen 0

Choctawhatchee 42, Bay 6

Citrus 42, Lake Weir 0

Clay 23, Middleburg 21

Clearwater 48, Tarpon Springs 7

Clearwater Central Catholic 56, Gateway 0

Cocoa 27, Spruce Creek 14

Coral Glades 42, Cypress Bay 6

Countryside 28, Sunlake 7

Davenport 28, Horizon 21

Deerfield Beach 50, West Boca Raton Community 0

Delray American Heritage 42, Spanish River 6

Donahue Academy 48, Real Life Christian 8

Dunbar 41, Ida S. Baker 0

Dunedin 48, Anclote 22

Dunnellon 35, Leesburg 0

Duval Charter 67, St. Johns Country Day 14

Eastside 27, Palatka 8

Englewood 36, Fernandina Beach 0

Estero 43, Island Coast 40

Evangelical Christian 16, Gateway Charter 13

First Academy-Orlando 46, Father Lopez Catholic 7

Flagler Palm Coast 35, DeLand 0

Fletcher 44, First Coast 14

Foundation Academy 62, TDH 0

Gaither 48, Leto 7

Gibbs 50, Gulf 21

Glades Day 48, Boca Raton Christian 14

Hagerty 49, Orlando University 12

Haines City 30, Tenoroc 6

Harmony 52, East River 12

Hilliard 28, Trenton 21

Jesuit 44, Blake 0

Jones 53, Lake Minneola 6

Lafayette 51, Stanton College Prep 0

Lake Brantley 36, Ocoee 33

Lake Placid 66, Oasis 0

Lake Wales 37, Heritage 30

Lakeland Christian 38, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 13

Lakeside Christian 38, Foundation Christian 6

Land O'Lakes 36, Pasco 0

Largo 25, Sickles 7

Legacy Charter 21, Indian Rocks 14

Lehigh 48, Palmetto Ridge 20

Lely 10, Golden Gate 3

Lemon Bay 42, Avon Park 6

Maclay 44, FAMU 6

Mainland 40, New Smyrna Beach 21

Melbourne 42, Astronaut 14

Merritt Island 26, Rockledge 6

Merritt Island Christian 34, Lake Mary Prep 0

Mount Dora Christian 48, Keswick Christian 0

Munroe Day 56, Bronson 6

Newberry 35, Dixie County 3

Newsome 55, Riverview 7

North Fort Myers 18, Cape Coral 13

North Marion 17, Menendez 10

Oak Hall 35, St. Francis 0

Oasis Christian 23, Eastland Christian School 12

Ocala Vanguard 42, Belleview 7

Oviedo Master's Academy 43, Trinity Prep 21

P.K. Yonge 28, Fort White 15

Palm Beach Central 26, Palm Beach Gardens 21

Pinellas Park 46, Palm Harbor University 0

Plantation American Heritage 56, Boynton Beach 0

Port St. Lucie 41, Suncoast 0

Sandalwood 30, Mandarin 0

Sanford Seminole 29, Lake Mary 12

Sarasota Riverview 49, Gulf Coast 6

Seabreeze 54, Pine Ridge 0

Sebring 40, Booker 6

Seminole Osceola 48, St. Petersburg 9

Sneads 70, Franklin County 14

Spoto 46, Brandon 0

St. Augustine 37, Matanzas 21

St. John Neumann 41, Southwest Florida Christian 21

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 49, North Florida Christian 15

St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Dillard 13

Sumner 14, Braden River 10

Tampa Bay Tech 21, Wharton 12

Tampa Catholic 38, Winter Haven 0

Tavares 42, Eustis 14

Terry Parker 28, University Christian 14

Vero Beach 33, Glades Central 18

Viera 49, St. Cloud 6

Wekiva 47, East Ridge 0

Wesley Chapel 44, Hudson 6

Westminster Christian 28, Braddock 22

Westside 28, Orange Park 23

Wewahitchka 46, Vernon 7

Winter Park 49, Colonial 0

Zephyrhills 35, Nature Coast Tech 0



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Advertisement

Ocala Christian Academy vs. Keswick Christian, ccd.

Out-of-Door Academy vs. Saint Stephen's Episcopal, ccd.

