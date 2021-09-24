FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Five scores and highlights
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Week five of the high school football season featured Seminole at Mainland. The Seminoles always seem to get a tough game when they face Mainland and Friday was no exception, but the defending 8A Champs remain unbeaten, winning 27-13. Scores from around the state are listed below:
PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
All Saints 56, Foundation Christian 0
Anclote 30, Brooksville Central 8
Armwood 27, George Steinbrenner 0
Auburndale 35, Bartow 26
Baldwin 33, P.K. Yonge 27, 2OT
Bartram Trail 26, St. Augustine 14
Bayside 26, Fort Pierce Central 23, OT
Belleview 69, Lake Weir 6
Bishop Snyder 14, Harvest Community School 6
Bishop Verot 36, Gulf Coast 28
Boca Ciega 28, George Jenkins 14
Bolles School 31, University Christian 0
Boone 42, East River 7
Boynton Beach 28, Palm Beach Lakes 20
Bozeman School 27, Wewahitchka 20
Braden River 23, Bishop Moore 16
Bradford 33, Suwannee 12
Bronson 26, Cornerstone Charter 8
Cairo, Ga. 21, Merritt Island 3
Cape Coral 27, Estero 21
Cardinal Newman 17, John Carroll Catholic 7
Carrollwood Day 23, Cardinal Mooney 9
Celebration 16, Mulberry 12
Central Florida Christian 47, Bishop McLaughlin 0
Chipley 36, Freeport 10
Choctawhatchee 16, Crestview 13
Clearwater 18, Largo 12
Clearwater Academy 40, Raines 19
Clearwater Central Catholic 23, Sebring 7
Cocoa 56, Treasure Coast 55, 2OT
Cocoa Beach 23, Halifax Academy 0
Community School of Naples 24, St. John Neumann 13
DeLand 20, Seabreeze 14
Dixie County 56, Hamilton County 27
Doral Academy Charter 37, Miami Southridge 6
Dunnellon 20, Ocala Forest 0
Eagle's View 28, Oak Hall 20
East Lee County 34, Bonita Springs 27
Ed White 22, First Coast 18
Edgewater 16, Apopka 7
Englewood 21, Westside 0
Enterprise, Ala. 64, Ft. Walton Beach 29
Escambia 35, Tate 0
First Baptist 47, Evangelical Christian 0
Fleming Island 43, Ridgeview 14
Fort White 27, Branford 19
Foundation Academy 47, Northside Christian 35
Gadsden County 42, Dothan, Ala. 14
Gainesville 49, Santa Fe 14
Gulf Breeze 42, Pace 14
Gulliver Prep 43, Dade Christian 0
Haines City 38, Davenport 0
Harmony 49, Gateway 6
Hawthorne 52, West Port 20
Hernando 27, Nature Coast Tech 21
Hilliard 42, Crescent City 21
Holy Trinity Episcopal 39, Windermere Prep 0
Hudson 42, Gulf 13
IMG Academy White 34, American Collegiate 14
Ida S. Baker 14, North Port 0
Jesuit 35, Plant City 13
Jupiter 21, Suncoast 0
Keswick Christian 38, Trinity Christian-Deltona 6
Keystone Heights 44, Interlachen 0
Kissimmee Osceola 48, Manatee 7
Lafayette 47, Paxon 7
Lake Highland 49, Trinity Prep 0
Lake Mary 38, Dr. Phillips 3
Lake Nona 19, Wekiva 13
Lake Wales 32, Lely 0
Lakeland 63, Winter Haven 20
Lakewood Ranch 59, West Boca Raton Community 12
Land O'Lakes 28, Sunlake 26
Liberty 12, Lake Howell 2
Liberty County 42, Graceville 0
Madison County 21, Florida 13
Mandarin 21, Baker County 20
Martin County 33, South Fork 0
Merritt Island Christian 36, Hope Christian 0
Miami Northwestern 56, Miami Jackson 0
Miami Palmetto 7, Christopher Columbus Catholic 3
Mitchell 25, East Lake 20
Monsignor Pace 26, Miami Norland 14
Mosley 49, Mobile Christian, Ala. 0
Mount Dora Christian 45, Christ's Church 2
Munroe Day 56, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0
Naples 48, Palmetto Ridge 0
Navarre 24, Leon 14
Nease 20, Yulee 14
Newsome 35, Chamberlain 0
Niceville 56, Godby 27
North Florida Christian 50, Valwood, Ga. 44
Oakleaf 33, Clay 27
Ocala Trinity Catholic 28, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21
Ocala Vanguard 36, North Marion 19
Olympia 42, Orlando University 21
Orange Park 44, Matanzas 14
Orangewood Christian 35, West Oaks 21
Orlando Christian 48, Seffner Christian 8
Orlando Freedom 38, Colonial 6
Park Vista Community 69, Royal Palm Beach 0
Pine Ridge 47, Taylor 6
Plant 23, Sumner 15
Ponte Vedra 17, Menendez 0
Port St. Joe 34, Rutherford 2
Port St. Lucie 48, Space Coast 0
Providence 24, Father Lopez Catholic 7
Riverside 42, Andrew Jackson 6
Riverside Christian 42, St. Johns Country Day 0
Rockledge 7, Deerfield Beach 0
Rocky Bayou Christian 35, Franklin County 7
Sanford Seminole 27, Mainland 13
Sarasota 20, Port Charlotte 13
Sarasota Riverview 28, Lake Gibson 7
Satellite 41, Weeki Wachee 0
Seminole Osceola 21, Citrus 0
Seminole Ridge 52, Inlet Grove 18
South Lake 33, Mount Dora 19
South Sumter 34, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 15
South Walton 42, Bay 7
Springstead 14, Crystal River 7
Spruce Creek 40, Flagler Palm Coast 7
St. Edward's 34, Cedar Creek Christian 12
St. Lucie Centennial 40, Jensen Beach 14
St. Petersburg Catholic 35, Bradenton Christian 28
St. Petersburg Northeast 36, Tarpon Springs 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Western 21
Strawberry Crest 28, Tampa Freedom 14
Tampa Bay Tech 28, Gaither 14
Tavares 41, East Ridge 6
Tenoroc 16, Poinciana 8
The Villages 35, Leesburg 6
Timber Creek 31, Oviedo 14
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 26, Columbia 13
Union County 46, Williston 12
University (Orange City) 33, Lake Brantley 20
Venice 42, Palmetto 10
Vero Beach 48, Fort Pierce Westwood 16
Victory Christian 34, Fort Meade 19
Viera 28, Eau Gallie 25
Walton 10, Marianna 7
Wellington 49, John I. Leonard 0
Wesley Chapel 48, Fivay 0
West Florida 35, Pensacola Washington 14
Winter Park 28, Evans 0
Wiregrass Ranch 69, River Ridge 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Coral Gables vs. Miami Krop, ppd. to Sep 27th.
Cypress Lake vs. Charlotte, ccd.
Gateway vs. Lemon Bay, ccd.
Lehigh vs. Fort Myers, ccd.
Ocoee vs. West Orange, ppd. to Oct 11th.
Palmer Trinity vs. True North, ccd.
Riverdale vs. Mariner, ppd. to Sep 27th.
West Nassau County vs. Bishop Kenny, ccd.
Westminster Academy vs. Surge Academy, ppd. to Sep 27th.