FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Eight scores and highlights

FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Eight

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Week Eight of FOX 35 Friday Night Football featured a number of pivotal games, including our game of the week that pitted a 4-1 Cocoa hosting a 4-1 Viera.  Cocoa won 39 to 14.

  PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
  Alonso 46, Palm Harbor University 39
  Apopka 44, West Port 0
  Archbishop Carroll 45, Berean Christian 6
  Armwood 19, Bloomingdale 8
  Atlantic Coast 34, Ponte Vedra 13
  Atlantic Community 37, Piper 0
  Auburndale 14, Lake Wales 0
  Bainbridge, Ga. 35, Dade Christian 12
  Baldwin 38, Bradford 21
  Barron Collier 49, Golden Gate 33
  Bartram Trail 16, Creekside 13
  Bayshore 51, Parrish Community 13
  Belleview 58, Pasco 6
  Berkeley Prep 30, Victory Christian 0
  Bishop Verot 31, First Baptist 19
  Boca Ciega 21, St. Petersburg Northeast 13
  Boca Raton Community 31, Monarch 14
  Braden River 32, Clearwater Central Catholic 29
  Bradenton Christian 55, Booker 34
  Bronson 56, Franklin County 0
  Buchholz 35, Chiles 10
  Calvary Chapel 24, Eastland Christian School 8
  Cardinal Mooney 27, Cambridge Christian 7
  Cardinal Newman 19, Clewiston 14
  Central Florida Christian 71, Bell Creek Academy 21
  Chamberlain 42, Robinson 14
  Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 31, Gulliver Prep 16
  Charlotte 35, Cape Coral 7
  Chiefland 42, Lafayette 7
  Chipley 21, Holmes County 6
  Citrus 18, Crystal River 16
  City of Life 52, Real Life Christian 14
  Clay 21, Menendez 16
  Cocoa 39, Viera 14
  Coconut Creek 54, Hollywood Hills 6
  Columbia 42, Orange Park 14
  Community School of Naples 55, Marco Island 0
  Crescent City 47, Taylor 21
  Crestview 7, Tate 3
  Cypress Bay 17, Flanagan 14
  DeSoto County 56, Davenport 24
  Delray American Heritage 30, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 6
  Deltona 39, Pine Ridge 0
  Dillard 62, Hallandale 0
  Dunedin 32, Gulf 31
  Dunnellon 47, Lake Weir 0
  Durant 29, Plant City 6
  Eagle's View 50, Bishop Snyder 42
  East River 13, St. Cloud 3
  Ed White 28, Bishop Kenny 22
  Edgewater 28, Wekiva 13
  Englewood 46, Stanton College Prep 0
  Escambia Academy, Ala. 43, Lighthouse Christian 15
  Estero 42, Cypress Lake 34
  Eustis 38, Williston 7
  Evangelical Christian 17, St. John Neumann 7
  Fleming Island 41, First Coast 28
  Fletcher 14, Nease 13
  Florida 31, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 17
  Fort Lauderdale 24, Blanche Ely 0
  Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 42, King's Academy 27
  Fort Meade 48, Avon Park 10
  Fort Myers 49, Ida S. Baker 14
  Fort Myers Canterbury 14, Gateway 13, OT
  Fort White 22, Dixie County 10
  Gainesville 36, Middleburg 27
  Gaither 37, Sickles 0
  George Steinbrenner 24, East Lake 14
  Graceville 28, Vernon 12
  Gulf Breeze 21, Pensacola Washington 16
  Hagerty 35, Colonial 7
  Haines City 70, Poinciana 6
  Harvest Community School 22, Aucilla Christian 20
  Hawthorne 39, Astronaut 0
  Heritage 38, Gateway 7
  Hilliard 40, Branford 22
  Hillsborough 78, Blake 0
  Holy Trinity Episcopal 24, Space Coast 18
  Horizon 43, Lake Buena Vista 6
  IMG Academy-Blue 24, St. Thomas More, Conn. 14
  Indian Rocks 35, Out-of-Door Academy 21
  Interlachen 40, Christ's Church 21
  Island Coast 14, Bonita Springs 12
  Jesuit 24, Jefferson 0
  Jones 33, Mainland 21
  Kathleen 24, Hernando 0
  Kissimmee Osceola 26, Dr. Phillips 6
  Lake Gibson 35, Bartow 7
  Lake Highland 36, Oviedo Master's Academy 3
  Lake Mary 34, Flagler Palm Coast 14
  Lake Mary Prep 34, St. John Lutheran 30
  Lake Minneola 34, South Lake 0
  Lakeland 49, George Jenkins 0
  Lakeland Christian 41, Frostproof 0
  Lakeside Christian 64, World of Knowledge 6
  Lakewood 56, Hardee 21
  Largo 35, Mitchell 28
  Legacy Charter 27, Santa Fe Catholic 9
  Lehigh 44, North Port 0
  Lemon Bay 35, Lake Placid 0
  Liberty County 28, North Bay Haven 0
  Lincoln 31, Choctawhatchee 21
  Lyman 28, Winter Springs 21
  Manatee 34, Lennard 26
  Mandarin 47, Oakleaf 34
  Marianna 28, Maclay 7
  Mariner 27, LaBelle 0
  Matanzas 32, Ridgeview 8
  Melbourne 49, Harmony 7
  Merritt Island Christian 45, Vero Beach Master's Academy 0
  Miami Central 45, Miami Edison 6
  Miami Coral Park 36, Oakland Park Northeast 0
  Miami Krop 34, Miami 24
  Miami Palmetto 41, Miami Southridge 0
  Middleton 44, King 7
  Miramar 41, McArthur 0
  Mosley 28, Rickards 13
  Mount Dora Christian 55, Cocoa Beach 17
  Naples 52, Lely 9
  Nature Coast Tech 64, Hudson 57
  Navarre 41, Pace 34
  Niceville 34, Gadsden County 27, OT
  North Marion 42, Palatka 15
  Northside Christian 56, Keswick Christian 7
  Nova 35, Pompano Beach 12
  Oak Hall 14, Cedar Creek Christian 6
  Oak Ridge 14, Cypress Creek-Orlando 10
  Oasis 21, Bishop McLaughlin 18
  Ocala Christian Academy 62, Donahue Academy 22
  Ocala Forest 26, Leon 16
  Ocala Vanguard 40, Lecanto 6
  Ocoee 30, Evans 23
  Olympia 55, Windermere 10
  Orangewood Christian 45, Faith Christian 6
  Orlando Christian 21, John Carroll Catholic 19
  P.K. Yonge 34, Wildwood 26
  Pahokee 54, Lake Worth 0
  Palm Bay 48, Titusville 0
  Palmer Trinity 26, Westminster Christian 23
  Palmetto 19, East Bay 13
  Pensacola Catholic 45, Northview 13
  Pine Crest 44, Coral Springs Charter 16
  Plant 35, Riverview 16
  Plantation American Heritage 43, Jensen Beach 7
  Port St. Joe 48, Bay 28
  Port St. Lucie 34, Okeechobee 7
  Raines 25, Yulee 6
  River Ridge 57, Fivay 14
  Riverside Christian 42, Old Plank Christian 7
  Rockledge 34, Satellite 10
  Sanford Seminole 51, Oviedo 14
  Sarasota Riverview 42, Lakewood Ranch 14
  Seabreeze 31, Bishop Moore 7
  Sebring 49, Ridge Community 20
  Seminole 24, St. Petersburg 21
  Seminole Ridge 17, Sebastian River 14
  Sneads 28, Jefferson County 0
  South Dade 38, Southwest Miami 20
  South Walton 55, North Florida Christian 54
  Southeast 39, Spoto 0
  Springstead 48, Brooksville Central 0
  Spruce Creek 35, University (Orange City) 0
  St. Andrew's 55, Inlet Grove 8
  St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 34, Santa Fe 21
  St. Joseph Academy 42, St. Francis 12
  St. Lucie Centennial 34, Fort Pierce Central 9
  Sumner 64, Brandon 0
  Sunlake 44, Tampa Freedom 26
  Suwannee 51, Paxon 12
  Tampa Bay Tech 34, Wiregrass Ranch 12
  Tampa Catholic 58, Land O'Lakes 21
  Tavares 42, Mount Dora 0
  Terry Parker 32, Ribault 21
  Timber Creek 45, Orlando University 22
  Treasure Coast 42, Vero Beach 21
  Trenton 50, Hamilton County 34
  Umatilla 20, Bell 14
  Union County 42, TDH 0
  University Christian 41, Foundation Academy 13
  Venice 56, Gulf Coast 6
  Wakulla 20, West Florida 14, 2OT
  Walton 38, Baker 7
  Wellington 21, Jupiter 11
  Wesley Chapel 35, Weeki Wachee 0
  West Orange 55, Celebration 8
  Wewahitchka 38, Cottondale 22
  Wharton 42, Strawberry Crest 6
  Zephyrhills 44, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 3
  Zephyrhills Christian 52, North Florida Educational Institute 12
 