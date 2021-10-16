FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Eight scores and highlights

Week Eight of FOX 35 Friday Night Football featured a number of pivotal games, including our game of the week that pitted a 4-1 Cocoa hosting a 4-1 Viera. Cocoa won 39 to 14.

PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

Alonso 46, Palm Harbor University 39

Apopka 44, West Port 0

Archbishop Carroll 45, Berean Christian 6

Armwood 19, Bloomingdale 8

Atlantic Coast 34, Ponte Vedra 13

Atlantic Community 37, Piper 0

Auburndale 14, Lake Wales 0

Bainbridge, Ga. 35, Dade Christian 12

Baldwin 38, Bradford 21

Barron Collier 49, Golden Gate 33

Bartram Trail 16, Creekside 13

Bayshore 51, Parrish Community 13

Belleview 58, Pasco 6

Berkeley Prep 30, Victory Christian 0

Bishop Verot 31, First Baptist 19

Boca Ciega 21, St. Petersburg Northeast 13

Boca Raton Community 31, Monarch 14

Braden River 32, Clearwater Central Catholic 29

Bradenton Christian 55, Booker 34

Bronson 56, Franklin County 0

Buchholz 35, Chiles 10

Calvary Chapel 24, Eastland Christian School 8

Cardinal Mooney 27, Cambridge Christian 7

Cardinal Newman 19, Clewiston 14

Central Florida Christian 71, Bell Creek Academy 21

Chamberlain 42, Robinson 14

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 31, Gulliver Prep 16

Charlotte 35, Cape Coral 7

Chiefland 42, Lafayette 7

Chipley 21, Holmes County 6

Citrus 18, Crystal River 16

City of Life 52, Real Life Christian 14

Clay 21, Menendez 16

Cocoa 39, Viera 14

Coconut Creek 54, Hollywood Hills 6

Columbia 42, Orange Park 14

Community School of Naples 55, Marco Island 0

Crescent City 47, Taylor 21

Crestview 7, Tate 3

Cypress Bay 17, Flanagan 14

DeSoto County 56, Davenport 24

Delray American Heritage 30, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 6

Deltona 39, Pine Ridge 0

Dillard 62, Hallandale 0

Dunedin 32, Gulf 31

Dunnellon 47, Lake Weir 0

Durant 29, Plant City 6

Eagle's View 50, Bishop Snyder 42

East River 13, St. Cloud 3

Ed White 28, Bishop Kenny 22

Edgewater 28, Wekiva 13

Englewood 46, Stanton College Prep 0

Escambia Academy, Ala. 43, Lighthouse Christian 15

Estero 42, Cypress Lake 34

Eustis 38, Williston 7

Evangelical Christian 17, St. John Neumann 7

Fleming Island 41, First Coast 28

Fletcher 14, Nease 13

Florida 31, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 17

Fort Lauderdale 24, Blanche Ely 0

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 42, King's Academy 27

Fort Meade 48, Avon Park 10

Fort Myers 49, Ida S. Baker 14

Fort Myers Canterbury 14, Gateway 13, OT

Fort White 22, Dixie County 10

Gainesville 36, Middleburg 27

Gaither 37, Sickles 0

George Steinbrenner 24, East Lake 14

Graceville 28, Vernon 12

Gulf Breeze 21, Pensacola Washington 16

Hagerty 35, Colonial 7

Haines City 70, Poinciana 6

Harvest Community School 22, Aucilla Christian 20

Hawthorne 39, Astronaut 0

Heritage 38, Gateway 7

Hilliard 40, Branford 22

Hillsborough 78, Blake 0

Holy Trinity Episcopal 24, Space Coast 18

Horizon 43, Lake Buena Vista 6

IMG Academy-Blue 24, St. Thomas More, Conn. 14

Indian Rocks 35, Out-of-Door Academy 21

Interlachen 40, Christ's Church 21

Island Coast 14, Bonita Springs 12

Jesuit 24, Jefferson 0

Jones 33, Mainland 21

Kathleen 24, Hernando 0

Kissimmee Osceola 26, Dr. Phillips 6

Lake Gibson 35, Bartow 7

Lake Highland 36, Oviedo Master's Academy 3

Lake Mary 34, Flagler Palm Coast 14

Lake Mary Prep 34, St. John Lutheran 30

Lake Minneola 34, South Lake 0

Lakeland 49, George Jenkins 0

Lakeland Christian 41, Frostproof 0

Lakeside Christian 64, World of Knowledge 6

Lakewood 56, Hardee 21

Largo 35, Mitchell 28

Legacy Charter 27, Santa Fe Catholic 9

Lehigh 44, North Port 0

Lemon Bay 35, Lake Placid 0

Liberty County 28, North Bay Haven 0

Lincoln 31, Choctawhatchee 21

Lyman 28, Winter Springs 21

Manatee 34, Lennard 26

Mandarin 47, Oakleaf 34

Marianna 28, Maclay 7

Mariner 27, LaBelle 0

Matanzas 32, Ridgeview 8

Melbourne 49, Harmony 7

Merritt Island Christian 45, Vero Beach Master's Academy 0

Miami Central 45, Miami Edison 6

Miami Coral Park 36, Oakland Park Northeast 0

Miami Krop 34, Miami 24

Miami Palmetto 41, Miami Southridge 0

Middleton 44, King 7

Miramar 41, McArthur 0

Mosley 28, Rickards 13

Mount Dora Christian 55, Cocoa Beach 17

Naples 52, Lely 9

Nature Coast Tech 64, Hudson 57

Navarre 41, Pace 34

Niceville 34, Gadsden County 27, OT

North Marion 42, Palatka 15

Northside Christian 56, Keswick Christian 7

Nova 35, Pompano Beach 12

Oak Hall 14, Cedar Creek Christian 6

Oak Ridge 14, Cypress Creek-Orlando 10

Oasis 21, Bishop McLaughlin 18

Ocala Christian Academy 62, Donahue Academy 22

Ocala Forest 26, Leon 16

Ocala Vanguard 40, Lecanto 6

Ocoee 30, Evans 23

Olympia 55, Windermere 10

Orangewood Christian 45, Faith Christian 6

Orlando Christian 21, John Carroll Catholic 19

P.K. Yonge 34, Wildwood 26

Pahokee 54, Lake Worth 0

Palm Bay 48, Titusville 0

Palmer Trinity 26, Westminster Christian 23

Palmetto 19, East Bay 13

Pensacola Catholic 45, Northview 13

Pine Crest 44, Coral Springs Charter 16

Plant 35, Riverview 16

Plantation American Heritage 43, Jensen Beach 7

Port St. Joe 48, Bay 28

Port St. Lucie 34, Okeechobee 7

Raines 25, Yulee 6

River Ridge 57, Fivay 14

Riverside Christian 42, Old Plank Christian 7

Rockledge 34, Satellite 10

Sanford Seminole 51, Oviedo 14

Sarasota Riverview 42, Lakewood Ranch 14

Seabreeze 31, Bishop Moore 7

Sebring 49, Ridge Community 20

Seminole 24, St. Petersburg 21

Seminole Ridge 17, Sebastian River 14

Sneads 28, Jefferson County 0

South Dade 38, Southwest Miami 20

South Walton 55, North Florida Christian 54

Southeast 39, Spoto 0

Springstead 48, Brooksville Central 0

Spruce Creek 35, University (Orange City) 0

St. Andrew's 55, Inlet Grove 8

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 34, Santa Fe 21

St. Joseph Academy 42, St. Francis 12

St. Lucie Centennial 34, Fort Pierce Central 9

Sumner 64, Brandon 0

Sunlake 44, Tampa Freedom 26

Suwannee 51, Paxon 12

Tampa Bay Tech 34, Wiregrass Ranch 12

Tampa Catholic 58, Land O'Lakes 21

Tavares 42, Mount Dora 0

Terry Parker 32, Ribault 21

Timber Creek 45, Orlando University 22

Treasure Coast 42, Vero Beach 21

Trenton 50, Hamilton County 34

Umatilla 20, Bell 14

Union County 42, TDH 0

University Christian 41, Foundation Academy 13

Venice 56, Gulf Coast 6

Wakulla 20, West Florida 14, 2OT

Walton 38, Baker 7

Wellington 21, Jupiter 11

Wesley Chapel 35, Weeki Wachee 0

West Orange 55, Celebration 8

Wewahitchka 38, Cottondale 22

Wharton 42, Strawberry Crest 6

Zephyrhills 44, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 3

Zephyrhills Christian 52, North Florida Educational Institute 12

