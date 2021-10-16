FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Eight scores and highlights
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Week Eight of FOX 35 Friday Night Football featured a number of pivotal games, including our game of the week that pitted a 4-1 Cocoa hosting a 4-1 Viera. Cocoa won 39 to 14.
PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Alonso 46, Palm Harbor University 39
Apopka 44, West Port 0
Archbishop Carroll 45, Berean Christian 6
Armwood 19, Bloomingdale 8
Atlantic Coast 34, Ponte Vedra 13
Atlantic Community 37, Piper 0
Auburndale 14, Lake Wales 0
Bainbridge, Ga. 35, Dade Christian 12
Baldwin 38, Bradford 21
Barron Collier 49, Golden Gate 33
Bartram Trail 16, Creekside 13
Bayshore 51, Parrish Community 13
Belleview 58, Pasco 6
Berkeley Prep 30, Victory Christian 0
Bishop Verot 31, First Baptist 19
Boca Ciega 21, St. Petersburg Northeast 13
Boca Raton Community 31, Monarch 14
Braden River 32, Clearwater Central Catholic 29
Bradenton Christian 55, Booker 34
Bronson 56, Franklin County 0
Buchholz 35, Chiles 10
Calvary Chapel 24, Eastland Christian School 8
Cardinal Mooney 27, Cambridge Christian 7
Cardinal Newman 19, Clewiston 14
Central Florida Christian 71, Bell Creek Academy 21
Chamberlain 42, Robinson 14
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 31, Gulliver Prep 16
Charlotte 35, Cape Coral 7
Chiefland 42, Lafayette 7
Chipley 21, Holmes County 6
Citrus 18, Crystal River 16
City of Life 52, Real Life Christian 14
Clay 21, Menendez 16
Cocoa 39, Viera 14
Coconut Creek 54, Hollywood Hills 6
Columbia 42, Orange Park 14
Community School of Naples 55, Marco Island 0
Crescent City 47, Taylor 21
Crestview 7, Tate 3
Cypress Bay 17, Flanagan 14
DeSoto County 56, Davenport 24
Delray American Heritage 30, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 6
Deltona 39, Pine Ridge 0
Dillard 62, Hallandale 0
Dunedin 32, Gulf 31
Dunnellon 47, Lake Weir 0
Durant 29, Plant City 6
Eagle's View 50, Bishop Snyder 42
East River 13, St. Cloud 3
Ed White 28, Bishop Kenny 22
Edgewater 28, Wekiva 13
Englewood 46, Stanton College Prep 0
Escambia Academy, Ala. 43, Lighthouse Christian 15
Estero 42, Cypress Lake 34
Eustis 38, Williston 7
Evangelical Christian 17, St. John Neumann 7
Fleming Island 41, First Coast 28
Fletcher 14, Nease 13
Florida 31, Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 17
Fort Lauderdale 24, Blanche Ely 0
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 42, King's Academy 27
Fort Meade 48, Avon Park 10
Fort Myers 49, Ida S. Baker 14
Fort Myers Canterbury 14, Gateway 13, OT
Fort White 22, Dixie County 10
Gainesville 36, Middleburg 27
Gaither 37, Sickles 0
George Steinbrenner 24, East Lake 14
Graceville 28, Vernon 12
Gulf Breeze 21, Pensacola Washington 16
Hagerty 35, Colonial 7
Haines City 70, Poinciana 6
Harvest Community School 22, Aucilla Christian 20
Hawthorne 39, Astronaut 0
Heritage 38, Gateway 7
Hilliard 40, Branford 22
Hillsborough 78, Blake 0
Holy Trinity Episcopal 24, Space Coast 18
Horizon 43, Lake Buena Vista 6
IMG Academy-Blue 24, St. Thomas More, Conn. 14
Indian Rocks 35, Out-of-Door Academy 21
Interlachen 40, Christ's Church 21
Island Coast 14, Bonita Springs 12
Jesuit 24, Jefferson 0
Jones 33, Mainland 21
Kathleen 24, Hernando 0
Kissimmee Osceola 26, Dr. Phillips 6
Lake Gibson 35, Bartow 7
Lake Highland 36, Oviedo Master's Academy 3
Lake Mary 34, Flagler Palm Coast 14
Lake Mary Prep 34, St. John Lutheran 30
Lake Minneola 34, South Lake 0
Lakeland 49, George Jenkins 0
Lakeland Christian 41, Frostproof 0
Lakeside Christian 64, World of Knowledge 6
Lakewood 56, Hardee 21
Largo 35, Mitchell 28
Legacy Charter 27, Santa Fe Catholic 9
Lehigh 44, North Port 0
Lemon Bay 35, Lake Placid 0
Liberty County 28, North Bay Haven 0
Lincoln 31, Choctawhatchee 21
Lyman 28, Winter Springs 21
Manatee 34, Lennard 26
Mandarin 47, Oakleaf 34
Marianna 28, Maclay 7
Mariner 27, LaBelle 0
Matanzas 32, Ridgeview 8
Melbourne 49, Harmony 7
Merritt Island Christian 45, Vero Beach Master's Academy 0
Miami Central 45, Miami Edison 6
Miami Coral Park 36, Oakland Park Northeast 0
Miami Krop 34, Miami 24
Miami Palmetto 41, Miami Southridge 0
Middleton 44, King 7
Miramar 41, McArthur 0
Mosley 28, Rickards 13
Mount Dora Christian 55, Cocoa Beach 17
Naples 52, Lely 9
Nature Coast Tech 64, Hudson 57
Navarre 41, Pace 34
Niceville 34, Gadsden County 27, OT
North Marion 42, Palatka 15
Northside Christian 56, Keswick Christian 7
Nova 35, Pompano Beach 12
Oak Hall 14, Cedar Creek Christian 6
Oak Ridge 14, Cypress Creek-Orlando 10
Oasis 21, Bishop McLaughlin 18
Ocala Christian Academy 62, Donahue Academy 22
Ocala Forest 26, Leon 16
Ocala Vanguard 40, Lecanto 6
Ocoee 30, Evans 23
Olympia 55, Windermere 10
Orangewood Christian 45, Faith Christian 6
Orlando Christian 21, John Carroll Catholic 19
P.K. Yonge 34, Wildwood 26
Pahokee 54, Lake Worth 0
Palm Bay 48, Titusville 0
Palmer Trinity 26, Westminster Christian 23
Palmetto 19, East Bay 13
Pensacola Catholic 45, Northview 13
Pine Crest 44, Coral Springs Charter 16
Plant 35, Riverview 16
Plantation American Heritage 43, Jensen Beach 7
Port St. Joe 48, Bay 28
Port St. Lucie 34, Okeechobee 7
Raines 25, Yulee 6
River Ridge 57, Fivay 14
Riverside Christian 42, Old Plank Christian 7
Rockledge 34, Satellite 10
Sanford Seminole 51, Oviedo 14
Sarasota Riverview 42, Lakewood Ranch 14
Seabreeze 31, Bishop Moore 7
Sebring 49, Ridge Community 20
Seminole 24, St. Petersburg 21
Seminole Ridge 17, Sebastian River 14
Sneads 28, Jefferson County 0
South Dade 38, Southwest Miami 20
South Walton 55, North Florida Christian 54
Southeast 39, Spoto 0
Springstead 48, Brooksville Central 0
Spruce Creek 35, University (Orange City) 0
St. Andrew's 55, Inlet Grove 8
St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 34, Santa Fe 21
St. Joseph Academy 42, St. Francis 12
St. Lucie Centennial 34, Fort Pierce Central 9
Sumner 64, Brandon 0
Sunlake 44, Tampa Freedom 26
Suwannee 51, Paxon 12
Tampa Bay Tech 34, Wiregrass Ranch 12
Tampa Catholic 58, Land O'Lakes 21
Tavares 42, Mount Dora 0
Terry Parker 32, Ribault 21
Timber Creek 45, Orlando University 22
Treasure Coast 42, Vero Beach 21
Trenton 50, Hamilton County 34
Umatilla 20, Bell 14
Union County 42, TDH 0
University Christian 41, Foundation Academy 13
Venice 56, Gulf Coast 6
Wakulla 20, West Florida 14, 2OT
Walton 38, Baker 7
Wellington 21, Jupiter 11
Wesley Chapel 35, Weeki Wachee 0
West Orange 55, Celebration 8
Wewahitchka 38, Cottondale 22
Wharton 42, Strawberry Crest 6
Zephyrhills 44, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 3
Zephyrhills Christian 52, North Florida Educational Institute 12