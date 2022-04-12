Foundation Academy senior basketball player wins national courage award

Out of hundreds of nominations, Foundation Academy senior, Justin Williams wins the Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award.

Throughout this entire season, he's shown courage, determination and the ability to overcome.

In front of friends, family and teammates, Williams received the national award during a school assembly on Tuesday.

"It felt pretty good, pretty nerve racking with everyone there," Williams said.

Williams has aperts syndrome, which means he was born with his outer extremities fused together.

He's undergone 12 surgeries. But Williams hasn't let these minor obstacles stop him from hooping.

"I like shooting three’s because people don’t think I can shoot…it’s good to show them what I can really do," Williams said.

The award is given to one male and one female high school basketball player who exudes courage both on and off the court.

Foundation Academy head basketball coach Nathaniel Hughes says Williams was a shoo-in.

"He's humble. He’s selfless. He puts other people before himself and it’s really cool to see," Hughes said.

Others were more than happy to see Williams receive all the praise.

"Justin getting this award is amazing. We just feel like so overcome with joy," Justin Williams' mother, Stacy Williams said.