Former UCF star Nate Evans signs with Jags

article

Former University of Central Florida Football defensive captain Nate Evans did not hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft. But he's still getting a shot at the NFL. Evans signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Louisiana native wasn't disappointed not to be drafted, just excited to have an opportunity at an NFL job. Evans has been compared with current Jacksonville star Myles Jack and is excited to work with and learn from Jack. He has been working out at home in Louisiana. But he'll start virtual OTA's with the Jags later this week.