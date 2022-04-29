Former Jones star, Kerby Joseph drafted by the Detroit Lions

Surrounded by friends, family, and former coaches, Jones and Illinois product, Kerby Joseph got the best call of his life.

The Detroit Lions selected Joseph 97th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Joseph bounced between wide receiver and defensive back during his first three seasons. But he shined at in the safety position during the 2021 season.

The Orlando native earned first team All-Big Ten honors. With five picks, he tied for second in the nation for interceptions.

