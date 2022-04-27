Former Jones High School, Illinois football standout expected to be picked in NFL Draft

article

Former Jones football standout Kerby Joseph will soon see his dreams turn into reality.

He's expected to be picked up by a team on the second or third day of the NFL draft.

"I’ve been dreaming about this my whole life. So a couple more hours, and It’s about that time," Joseph told FOX 35.

Joseph spent the last four years honing his skills at Illinois. But it was right here in Orlando, at Jones High School, where he built a strong foundation.

"My coaches there taught me discipline. They taught me what it was going to take at the next level and also understand defenses," Joseph said.

His former high school defensive backs coach always believed Joseph would earn this moment.

HIS FORMER JONES DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH ALWAYS BELIEVED JOSEPH WOULD EARN THIS MOMENT.

"You have certain athletes where you just know that if he stays healthy if he stays focused, he has opportunity," Jones assistant head coach, Andrew Anderson said.

Joseph was the only player from Central Florida to receive an NFL combine invite this year.

He says he's had multiple talks with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

But whatever happens in the coming days, he's ready to start this new journey.

"Pressure makes diamonds. I ain’t nervous at all. I love the pressure," Joseph said.

Advertisement

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft starts on Thursday at 8 p.m.