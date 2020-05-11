Florida Tech cutting football team as a result of pandemic uncertainties

Florida Tech is cutting its football team due to uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement is the kind of news the school administration says it was trying to avoid.

"Financially, that was the thing," said Interim Athletic Director Pete Mazzone. "We’re here for education and unfortunately it’s football."

Approximately 120 students were involved in that program which got started in 2011 a NCAA Division II program. The school spent about $3 million annually on the football program. Their overall athletic budget is $10.7 million a year.

The university says it must also eliminate some staff positions and furlough others. It will close the Ruth Funk Center for Textile Arts this year.

"The unforeseen realities of COVID-19 have forced us into making some difficult decisions," said Wes Sumner, University Spokesman. "We understand this is going to cause pain."

The school says it will work with students that were enrolled in the fall and planning to participate in football.