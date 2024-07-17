Florida schools well represented in the 2024 MLB Draft

Stream FOX 35 News

This year’s MLB Draft is officially on the books.

UCF had a pair of players picked on day three: right-handed pitcher Najer Victor, who was selected in the 14th round by the Los Angeles Angels, and Chase Centala, who was also drafted by the Miami Marlins.

Both players were important parts of the Knights' historic season, helping UCF to a 37-21 record and the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

Centala says he’s excited about this opportunity and ready to get to work.

"It’s been something I’ve worked towards my entire life. Ever since I started playing baseball, being able to stay in Florida, it’s been a dream come true because I’ve been able to stay close to my family and also be able to pursue my dreams," Centala told FOX 35 on Tuesday.

UCF:

Najer Victor – Los Angeles Angels, Round 14 (No. 412 overall)

Chase Centala – Miami Marlins, Round 20 (No. 604 overall)

FLORIDA:

Jac Caglianone – Kansas City Royals, Round 1 (No. 6 overall)

Brandon Neely – Boston Red Sox, Round 3 (No. 86 overall)

Fisher Jameson – Colorado Rockies, Round 10 (No. 288 overall)

Ryan Slater – San Francisco Giants, Round 18 (No. 538 overall)

Colby Shelton – Washington Nationals, Round 20 (No. 590 overall)

FLORIDA STATE:

James Tibbs III – San Francisco Giants, Round 1 (No. 13 overall)

Cam Smith – Chicago Cubs, Round 1 (No. 14 overall)

Marco Dinges – Milwaukee Brewers, Round 4 (No. 123 overall)

Jaime Ferrer – Minnesota Twins, Round 4 (No. 126 overall)

Carson Dorsey – Baltimore Orioles, Round 7 (No. 219 overall)

Gavin Adams – Pittsburgh Pirates, Round 8 (No. 234 overall)

Yoel Tejeda Jr. – Washington Nationals, Round 14 (No. 410 overall)

Conner Whittaker – Cleveland Guardians, Round 15 (No. 445 overall)

MIAMI:

Jacoby Long – New York Mets, Round 17 (No. 503 overall)

Brian Walters (Bayside High School) – Seattle Mariners, Round 19 (No. 573 overall)

Rafe Schlesinger – Cleveland Guardians, Round 4 (No. 113 overall)

Gage Ziehl – New York Yankees, Round 4 (No. 119 overall)

Herick Hernandez – Atlanta Braves, Round 4 (No. 129 overall)

VIERA HIGH SCHOOL: