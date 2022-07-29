Florida football player commits to University of Florida while holding two live alligators

article

A Florida football player may have made the biggest decision of his athletic career – committing to play for the University of Florida over Alabama and Tennessee – and he decided to announce his decision in a very Florida way.

Boone High School receiver Aiden Mizell acted like he forgot his shirt and hat during a ceremony on Friday – and then walked out carrying two live alligators in his hands. He was surrounded by family, friends, and teammates.

"I just felt like for me and my family, it was the best decision. I believe in Coach (Billy) Napier. He will do great things at Florida," Mizell told reporters.

He said he's been a Florida fan since their national championship win in 2006. And UF runs in the family; both of his parents competed in track and field there.

"Second time they won, we had a huge party. My son was 3 years old and he watched it and that’s when he fell in love with football. So for this moment to kind of come full circle…it couldn’t be more special," his mom, Ebony Mizell, said.

From here, Mizell said he is now going to focus on his senior season and putting up the best numbers on the field he can.

"I want to put up 1,500 yards and over 20 touchdowns. And for my team, I want to be a state champion," he said.

He's a two-sport athlete, competing in football and track and field. He plans on doing both in college.