Florida Classic Weekend: FAMU Rattlers and B-CU Wildcats battle it out at Camping World Stadium

The annual Florida Blue Florida Classic weekend kicked off in Orlando on Friday with the traditional Battle of the Bands at the Amway Center, featuring high school bands from around the country.

On Saturday, thousands of screaming fans will pack Camping World Stadium for FanFest to see "an O-town Showdown to witness the FAMU Rattlers and B-CU Wildcats battle it out on the gridiron for bragging rights."

Col. Gregory Clark, FAMU National Alumni Association President, tells FOX 35 News it's a decades-long tradition to witness the friendly college football rivalry game between Bethune–Cookman University and Florida A&M University.

"It brings together two great universities in one city and it certainly adds an economic impact to both universities and of course to the city of Orlando."

Florida Blue has sponsored the event for the last 9 years. Game time on Saturday is 3:30 p.m.

"More than 1,800,000 fans have attended since the first game in 1978, making it the BIGGEST Black college football game in the country," the Florida Classic website states.

Anyone attending Saturday's game should be aware of security measures in place.

Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

You can get tickets HERE.