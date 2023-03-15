Ezekiel Elliott released by Dallas Cowboys

article

The Dallas Cowboys have moved on from running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to new reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the Cowboys and Elliott are officially parting ways, and he will now be a free agent.

Since being picked in the first-round of the 2016 draft, Elliott has been one of the league's best running backs, scoring 80 touchdowns throughout his Cowboys career.

He is the NFL's second-leading active rusher behind Titans RB Derrick Henry and the Cowboys third-leading rusher behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

In recent years, Elliott has worn down.

In 2022, his yards per game fell to a career-low 58.4.

Earlier this offseason the Cowboys placed a franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard, who passed Elliott on the depth chart.

Elliott will reportedly be designated as a post-June 1 cut, which will save the Cowboys more than $10 million in salary cap space with $5.8 million in dead money.

He is free to sign with another team.

Dallas already traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in exchange for cornerback Stephen Gilmore. The five-time Pro Bowler is a huge upgrade for the Cowboys secondary.

The team also re-signed safety Donovan Wilson, their leading tackler last season, and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

More moves could be coming for the Cowboys, free agency officially begins Wednesday.