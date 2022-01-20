Drivers prepare for the 'Roar Before Rolex 24'

The racing season kicks off this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

"It's going to be a really big weekend for our fans as well as our competitors," Daytona track president Frank Kelleher told FOX 35.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 is a warm-up session for next Saturday's 24-hour race, with the qualifying race happening on Sunday.

"I’m feeling blessed to be able to come back and compete," Team TGM veteran driver, Matt Plumb said.

This is Plumb's 20th season competing in the Rolex.

This year will mean a lot with the speedway being back open to full capacity.

"This sport doesn’t work without fans. It’s kind of what drives you to do it. It’s entertaining, you’re out there putting on a show. When nobody’s there, it’s kind of lonely," Plumb said.

Over 3,800 boy scouts get to camp in the in-field. There'll also be concessions and interactive displays.

RELATED: NASCAR tests next generation of cars at Daytona International Speedway

But next weekend the party will be even bigger.

"We’re going to have a Ferris wheel, carnival rides inside the infield. This place is just electric," Kelleher said.

Pit road will be packed. It'll be a 61 car field – the largest since 2014.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.