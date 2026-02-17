Daytona Beach dealership loans car for free to mother of four after man with hammer smashes windows, radio

The Brief After a Florida man allegedly used a hammer to cause $17,000 in damages to an innocent woman's car in a botched revenge plot, the owner of Daytona Nissan Infiniti stepped in to provide a free loaner vehicle. The victim, a mother of four and local Publix employee, was left distraught by the random attack that destroyed her windows and radio. The dealership's general manager confirmed they are also coordinating repairs at a body shop to ensure the family isn't left without a vehicle during this time.



A car dealership in Daytona Beach is stepping in to help a woman whose car was damaged in an alleged revenge plot gone wrong.

Florida man accused of smashing innocent woman's car with hammer in alleged revenge plot. (Source: Body Camera footage from Volusia County Sheriff's Office).

What we know:

The owner of the Daytona Nissan Infiniti dealership is helping a woman after multiple windows and her car's radio were destroyed when a man hit took a hammer to it. The woman is a mother of four, deputies said.

Authorities identified Justin Allen, 37, saying he broke into a Publix employee's vehicle in Ormond-by-the-sea. Deputies said Allen smashed the vehicle with a hammer.

The owner of the car dealership shops this Publix location, saying everyone that works there is kind.

When he found out about the incident, he told FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger he knew he needed to do something, so the family wouldn't go without a car.

"She's without a car and having to ask her mom to take her to work, and we all know that burden," Zach Yeomans, General Manager at Daytona Nissan Infiniti, told Cleavenger. The woman was sent a car at no cost.

"We are going to get her vehicle sorted out at a body shop and told her, ‘Drive it as long as you need,’" Yeomans said.

Distraught employee; over $10,000 in damages

When deputies located the vehicle's owner, she was distraught at the damage done to her car, the affidavit said. The owner told deputies she didn't know Allen.

It's estimated Allen caused about $17,000 in damages.

Allen told deputies the vehicle was his, but later said it was his girlfriend's car, who had robbed him.

Allen – a contractor – had tools including the hammer in his own car, the affidavit said. He said he smashed the driver's and passenger's side windows of his "girlfriend's car." However, after running the license plate, deputies determined the car didn't belong to Allen's ex.

Damage to the vehicle included: a broken front driver's side window, a broken passenger's side window, a dented driver's side door, a dented passenger side door and a damaged car radio.