Dolphins cash in on Colts turnovers, earn 2nd straight win

Ryan Fitzpatrick scored on an 11-yard run in the first half and the Miami Dolphins defense made a late stop Sunday to preserve a 16-12 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins (2-7) have won two straight after a miserable start and earned their first win at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2013.

Indianapolis (5-4) has lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since October 2018. With starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett out because of an injured left knee, the Colts offense sputtered. Indy gained just 300 total yards and Brian Hoyer was picked off three times, with Miami scoring 13 points off those turnovers.

Yet, the Colts had four chances to take the lead in the final minute from the Miami 16. Hoyer threw incompletions on the first three plays and hooked up with Eric Ebron for eight yards on fourth-and-10, sealing the decision.

It sure wasn't pretty.

Hoyer's first interception led to a 47-yard field goal by Jason Sanders, and Hoyer's second pick set up the Dolphins' only touchdown - Fitzpatrick scrambled to the right on third down and found a wide open running lane to the end zone for a 10-0 lead.

Indy finally scored on a 25-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri early in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 10-6 when Vinatieri tied Morten Andersen's league record for field goal attempts on a 39-yarder with 38 seconds left in the third. Vinatieri and Andersen have each attempted 709 career field goals though Vinatieri has made a record 596.

The Colts took their only lead when Hoyer hooked up with Jack Doyle on a 1-yard TD pass early in the fourth. But Vinatieri missed his sixth extra point of the season, leaving the score 12-10.

Advertisement

Miami answered with a 48-yard field goal to make it 13-12. The Dolphins capitalized on Hoyer's final interception with another 48-yard field goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.