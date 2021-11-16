DeVos family celebrates 30 years of Orlando Magic ownership by giving back

The DeVos family is celebrating 30 years of Orlando Magic ownership by giving back to the community in a big way.

Over the next 18 months, the family will gift $3 million in grant money to 20 different Orlando-area nonprofits and charities.

They’re starting with the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, which helps children reach their full potential.

As part of the initiative, the organizations will be honored at their own Magic game.

The DeVos family says they’re eager to shine a spotlight on the many nonprofits in Central Florida.

"We still understand that more help is needed, so that’s why we want to work with them and come alongside with them to help them do more good works," Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said on Tuesday.

When it comes to picking which organizations will receive money, DeVos says a lot of his family’s focus will be on nonprofits that help children.

