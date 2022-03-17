Daytona International Speedway to host professional soccer match

article

The inside of Daytona International Speedway will transform into a soccer field for the Daytona Soccer Fest in July.

A natural grass soccer pitch will be constructed in the tri-oval area of the track.

The event is headline a match between Colombian Champion Deportivo Cali and their rival America de Cali.

"I think it’s a great idea. I do believe the track’s underutilized. It could have some more events," Lynn Jackson said.

The inaugural event was supposed to happen last year. But it was canceled because of the pandemic.

Daytona's track president, Frank Kelleher said in a press release in part:

"We pride ourselves on being the World Center of racing, and in addition to racing, we want to be host of world-class events."

"It would be really cool. We could have sporting events for everyone to get involved…it would be an interesting experience," Zachary Jackson said.

Along with the men's match, there will also be a women's soccer game that weekend and a concert from Latin Grammy Award winner, Rauw Alejandro.

You can buy tickets for the event at DaytonaSoccerFest.com.

