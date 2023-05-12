Commanders deal done: Snyders agree to sell team to Josh Harris-led group

The deal is done! Dan and Tanya Snyder, the Washington Commanders co-owners, have reached an agreement to sell the franchise to a group led by Chevy Chase native Josh Harris.

The purchase and sale agreement – which was jointly announced Friday – call for Harris, Magic Johnson, Mitch Rales, and their partners to acquire the Commanders from the Snyder family.

Featured article

The deal is subject to NFL approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners," said Tanya and Dan Snyder in a statement released by the Harris ownership group. "We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years."

"On behalf of our entire ownership group - including Mitch Rales, my longtime sports business partner David Blitzer and Earvin Magic Johnson, I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase," Harris said.



"Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced first-hand the excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture. We look forward to the formal approval of our ownership by the NFL in the months ahead and to having the honor to serve as responsible and accountable stewards of the Commanders franchise moving forward.



"Thank you to Tanya and Dan Snyder and the staff of the Commanders for their partnership and cooperation throughout the sale process … We look forward to running a world-class organization and making significant investments on and off the field to achieve excellence and have a lasting and positive impact on the community."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

