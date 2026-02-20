Former Central Florida football coach accused of sending nude photos to a minor: Affidavit

The Brief A former football coach at Mount Dora High School was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Broward County. Colby Erskin, 39, was arrested on Feb. 5 in Sanford. The girl, 16, involved told investigators that Erskin sent her naked photos of himself on Instagram as well as sent her pictures of clocks and calendars counting down to her 18th birthday.



A Florida man who was arrested shortly after being hired as a head football coach at a Central Florida high school, is accused of sending inappropriate messages and nude photos to a minor.

What we know:

Colby Erskin, 39, was arrested in Sanford after deputies confirmed Erskin had an active warrant in Broward County.

The active warrant consisted of two counts: solicitation of a child and transmission of harmful materials to minors.

Erskin was arrested on Feb. 5.

Mount Dora High School hosted a meet and greet for its new football coach on Jan. 15.

Erskin was dismissed from his position with the school on Feb. 5 after the district learned of his arrest, a spokesperson with Lake County Schools told FOX 35.

Charges in Broward County

Erskin was arrested on an active warrant in Broward County for solicitation of a child and transmission of harmful materials to minors.

Based on a probable cause affidavit, the Plantation Police Department met with girl, 16, who said at the end of the school year – around May 2024 – Erskin followed her on Instagram and began messaging her first, appropriately for a teacher with a student, but that escalated to peer-to-peer and later became sexual. Erksin – a former teacher at the girl's high school – wasn't the girl's teacher. He was her 17-year-old sister's math teacher and her brother's football coach, the girl told investigators. The girl was in eleventh grade at the time.

She had never been alone with him or had sexual or physical contact with him, the girl told investigators.

Messages sent to the girl started by saying he'd protect her from boys and complemented her looks. Later, Erkin allegedly sent her pictures of clocks and calendars counting down to her 18th birthday.

Investigators searched an Instagram account created in July 2017 – with a handle similar to Erkins's name – but didn't find any direct messages between the girl and the account holder. Investigators believe that Erskin used Instagram's "vanishing mode," which makes all messages, photos or videos sent in direct messages disappear, the arrest affidavit said. The girl told investigators the messages would disappear after being viewed.

After several months, the girl told investigators the conversations became sexual, the arrest affidavit said. Investigators uncovered an image of Erskin, showing him naked in a bathroom. She received naked pictures over the past several months, the affidavit said.

The girl later reported the interaction to the school, based on rumors that other girls were treated in the same manner as well.

What's next:

A warrant for Erkin's arrest was issued on Jan. 28.