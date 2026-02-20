2 dead after car hits embankment, overturns in Volusia County

The Brief Two people were killed in a crash in Volusia County on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The single-vehicle crash happened on Tomoka Farms Road and Bellevue Avenue. An Acura RL traveling north on Tomoka Farms Road when it left the roadway, hit an embankment, overturned and caught on fire, FHP said.



Two people were killed Thursday in a crash that ended with the car erupting in flames in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Tomoka Farms Road and Bellevue Avenue.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

According to FHP, a 2005 Acura RL was traveling north on Tomoka Farms Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The car hit an embankment and overturned before colliding with construction equipment, according to the FHP report.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The passenger, a 27-year-old Orange City man, was ejected from the car, which became engulfed in flames, according to FHP.

The driver, who has not been identified, and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

No other details about the crash have been released.