College football quarterback McKenzie Milton says he's leaving UCF

University of Central Florida (UCF) Quarterback McKenzie Milton is leaving the Knights.

UCF Athletics made the announcement on Thursday morning. The player is heading elsewhere to continue his college football career because they said that he has no interest in competing for the UCF quarterback role against his best friend, Dillon Gabriel.

UCF Head Coach Josh Heupel described Milton as "the most influential person in the history of our program.”

Milton joined the UCF football team in 2016. He became the starting quarterback three games into his freshman season. He went on to become a star for the team until he suffered a gruesome right knee injury, forcing him to undergo two years of rehabilitation.

There is no word yet on where Milton is going next.

