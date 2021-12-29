Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando: Iowa State to face off against Clemson

With the last-minute cancellation of the Holiday Bowl, many eyes are watching what will happen with Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.

Iowa State (7-5) will face off against No. 19 Clemson (9-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday. Clemson is seeking its 11th consecutive 10-win season to join Florida State (14, 1987-2000) and Alabama (14, 2008-21) as the only schools to reach double-digit victories in at least 11 straight seasons. Iowa State is looking for its 11th win (10-11) against a Top-25 opponent since 2017.

Coaches said that their teams are ready to play and that they are thankful to be in Florida, where their teams can have the game. The recent Holiday Bowl cancellation is the fifth postseason cancellation this year.

"We’re thankful, grateful, and blessed," Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swiney said.

"You see the time and effort that so many people have put into making this function go off, to not have those experiences occur especially so late in the game is hard," Iowa St. Head Coach Matt Campbell added.

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 27: The Cheez-It bowl logo on the field before the Cheez-It Bowl college football game between the Air Force Falcons and the Washington State Cougars on December 27, 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abel Expand

Camping World Stadium is open to full capacity. City officials said that all staff will be required to wear face masks. Guests are encouraged to do the same but are not required. 40,000 fans are expected to fill the stands.

Prior to the game, bands from both Clemson and Iowa State will marched down the streets of Downtown Winter Park Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.