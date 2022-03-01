Central Florida PGA pro to play in Arnold Palmer Invitational

Orlando PGA Professional Greg Koch has played in some PGA Tour events before, but maybe none are as big for him as this weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Head of Instruction at the Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes played High School events at Bay Hill when he was at Cypress Creek, and went to the A.P.I. as a kid, but has never played the tournament before.

The North Florida PGA Player of The Year has a goal of making the cut this weekend. And he's expecting lots of friends, family, and his students to come out and watch him play.

KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 20: Greg Koch of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on May 20, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

