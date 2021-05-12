Buccaneers release full 2021-22 schedule
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their full preseason and regular season schedule for 2021-2022.
The Buccaneers play three games during the preseason, starting August 14 and then 17 regular-season games, starting with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9.
The full schedule is below:
Preseason:
- Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, August 14
- Tennessee Titans Saturday, August 21
- @Houston Texans Saturday, August 28
Regular season:
- Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 9
- Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 19 on FOX 13
- @Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 26 on FOX 13
- @New England Patriots Sunday, October 3
- Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 10
- @Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 14 on FOX 13
- Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24
- @New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 31 on FOX 13
- Bye Week
- @Washington Football Team Sunday, November 14 on FOX 13
- New York Giants Monday, Nov. 22
- @Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Nov. 28 on FOX 13
- @Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 5 on FOX 13
- Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 12
- New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19
- @Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26 on FOX 13
- @New York Jets Sunday, January 1 on FOX 13
- Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 9 on FOX 13
