Attending the Daytona 500? Where to buy tickets, road closures, parking, and more you need to know

The 62nd annual Daytona 500 will take place Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway.

If you are one of the tens of thousands going to the Speedway to watch the race that day, you will want to make sure you have your ticket, that you know where to park, and that you plan accordingly as traffic will be heavily congested.

TICKETS

The Daytona 500 has sold out the past four years but tickets are still available for this year's race.

Tickets for the race on Sunday begin at $155 and can cost up to $395. However, multi-day tickets, Trioval Club tickets, UNOH Fanzone tickets, and other ticket packages are also available.

For more ticket information, options, and to make a purchase, visit the Daytona International Speedway website.

TRAFFIC

Tens of thousands are expected to attend Daytona 500, meaning that traffic in surrounding areas will become heavily congested.

The Daytona Beach International Airport said that heavy congestion should be expected on International Speedway Boulevard/U.S. 92, I-4, Richard Petty Boulevard, and Williamson Boulevard. The following streets could also be affected post-race: Bill France Boulevad, Clyde Morris Boulevard, Dunn Avenue, Fentress Boulevard, I-95, LPGA Boulevard, Richard Petty Boulevard, Thames Road, and Williamson Boulevard.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the Great American Race, a White House official confirmed to FOX 35 News. With this, additional delays could be expected as the President travels from the Daytona Beach International Airport to the Daytona International Speedway.

The Daytona International Speedway recommends the following routes if traveling to Daytona Beach to see the race:

From the North (Jacksonville): I-95 South to US-1 (exit 273) South on US-1 to S.R. 40 (Granada Blvd.) West (right) on S.R. 40 to Clyde Morris Blvd. Clyde Morris Blvd. South to Parking Lot 7

I-95 South to US-1 (exit 273)

South on US-1 to S.R. 40 (Granada Blvd.)

West (right) on S.R. 40 to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris Blvd. South to Parking Lot 7

From the South (Melbourne): I-95 to LPGA Blvd. (exit 265) LPGA Blvd. East to Clyde Morris Blvd. Clyde Morris South to Parking Lot 7

I-95 to LPGA Blvd. (exit 265)

LPGA Blvd. East to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris South to Parking Lot 7

From the East (Daytona Beach area): From A1A take any one of the area's bridges to US-1 US-1 to Mason Ave. West Mason Ave. to Clyde Morris Blvd. North on Clyde Morris to Lot 7

From A1A take any one of the area's bridges to US-1

US-1 to Mason Ave.

West Mason Ave. to Clyde Morris Blvd.

North on Clyde Morris to Lot 7

From the West (Orlando): I-4 East to S.R. 44 (exit 118) S.R. 44 East to US-1 US-1 North to S.R. 400/Beville Rd. S.R. 400 West to Clyde Morris Blvd. Clyde Morris Blvd. North to access Parking Lot 7

I-4 East to S.R. 44 (exit 118)

S.R. 44 East to US-1

US-1 North to S.R. 400/Beville Rd.

S.R. 400 West to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris Blvd. North to access Parking Lot 7

For more traffic tips and routes, visit the Daytona Beach Police Department website.

PARKING

There are several options for parking at the Daytona International Speedway, as well as some nearby hot spots.

Free parking is available in Lot 3 across from the Speedway at ONE DAYTONA. Walking access to the infield will be available through theTurn 4 or Turn 1 tunnels.

Frontstretch parking is located directly outside the frontstretch gates between the Axalta and Sunoco Injector areas. This lot is very limited. No motorcycles, RVs, 5th Wheels, or over-sized vehicles of any kind will be permitted.

Trackside parking, also known as Lot 4, is available for purchase and limited as well. No RV's, 5th wheel vehicles, or oversized vehicles are allowed.

Those who purchased a Parking Pass for the Infield Parking (this lot is already sold out) will have access to the infield throughout the weekend beginning at 8 a.m. on January 23 through the Turn 4 or Turn 1 tunnels.

Race fans can also park at the Daytona Beach International Airport, the Best Buy parking lots on Fentress Boulevard, and the Volusia Mall parking lot.

To purchase parking at the Daytona International Speedway, visit their website.

DAYTONA 500 on FOX: Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX 35 followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. Good Day Orlando will be live from the Daytona International Speedway that morning between 7 and 10 a.m.