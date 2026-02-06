3 Rockledge child care workers arrested on aggravated abuse charges: 'Trust was violated'

The Brief Three workers at a Brevard County child care center are facing child abuse charges. The individuals are facing multiple aggravated child abuse counts, in addition to witness tampering, police say. The Rockledge Police Department is conducting this active investigation.



Three workers at a child care facility in Brevard County have been arrested on child abuse charges.

What we know:

In a joint investigation with the Department of Children and Families conducted on Feb. 6, the Rockledge Police Department arrested three individuals accused of child abuse.

These individuals are employees of Gingerbread Manor Child Care Center in Rockledge, off of Eyster Boulevard, police said.

Who was arrested?

Stacy Elaine Hamilton Jackson faces three counts of aggravated child abuse and of tampering with a witness.

Nativia Latrice King faces three counts of aggravated child abuse and of tampering with a witness.

Kia Kristen Walker faces one count of aggravated child abuse and of tampering with a witness.

‘Trust was violated’

Three families who said their children were abused have hired legal representation.

A statement to FOX 35 said:

"As parents, we place our trust in professionals to care for our children with the same love, attention, and protection we give them ourselves. That trust was profoundly violated. This daycare did not safeguard our children—it abused them, betrayed their families, and shattered the trust of our community. We will not be silent. We will pursue justice relentlessly for the children and parents affected, and we will ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and never allowed near children again."

What you can do:

Police ask that families who believe their child may have been a victim of a crime while attending Gingerbread Manor Child Care contact the department at 321-690-3988.

What's next:

The investigation remains open and active.