2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final at Exploria Stadium officially sold out

After overwhelming demand from Orlando City season ticket members, supporters, and partners, single-match tickets to the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final have officially sold out, the Club announced today. The championship match, hosted at Exploria Stadium, will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.



With all single-match tickets sold out, a limited number of tickets have been held for new, 2023 Orlando City Season Ticket Members as an additional benefit. Fans can become a 2023 City STM and gain access to Open Cup Final tickets that are available for purchase at the link here or by calling 855-ORL-CITY.



Additional tickets currently reserved for team and operational purposes may become available closer to match day.



Those unable to be in the venue for the historic match will be able to watch the game live on ESPN+ or at one of the Club’s "City Pub" locations, which can be found here. Located just outside of Exploria Stadium, fans are also encouraged to visit Mane Street Plaza ahead of the match for exciting pre-game festivities.



"Once again, our fans are showing that they are the greatest supporters in all of Major League Soccer," Orlando City SC President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon said. "September 7th will be a historic night for our Club, our community and our city, and we can’t wait to have Exploria Stadium rocking as we compete for the Open Cup Championship."



Orlando City is set to compete for its first trophy of its Major League Soccer era against USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC, who defeated three MLS sides to reach the title match, most recently advancing past Sporting Kansas City on penalty kicks. The Lions, meanwhile, cruised to the final after a 5-1 rout of the New York Red Bulls in the semifinal round back on July 27. Over the course of the run, the side also defeated former USL rival Tampa Bay Rowdies, as well as MLS opponents Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.



A win in the Open Cup Final would bring the first professional trophy to the City Beautiful, with the Lions having the opportunity to become the second-ever Florida team to win the Open Cup, the first coming in 1989 by the St. Petersburg Kickers of the Florida Suncoast Soccer League.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.