Orlando's Dezerland Park bringing 'I-Drive Throwdown' event to town this weekend

If big cars and trucks and loud engines are what you're into, you'll want to check out the "I-Drive Throwdown" event happening this weekend in Orlando.

What is the ‘I-Drive Throwdown?'

What we know:

FOX 35's Marlisa Goldsmith spoke with co-founder and event organizer Brandon Roselle to get a preview of the event, which is in its third year in Orlando.

The family-friendly event will showcase hundreds of off-road vehicles, including trucks, side-by-sides and ATVs. In addition, some of the most popular auto influencers will be making appearances alongside notable musicians and professional athletes from around the country.

The truck show will also offer attendees a chance to compete for awards and trophies in various categories.

This year's event is expected to bring in more than 5,000 spectators to the tourist area. About 800 to 1,000 trucks are expected to be in attendance.

When and where is the event taking place?

Timeline:

The event will take over Dezerland Park, which is located on International Drive in Orlando. The venue can be found at 5250 International Drive.

The event will run from 2 p.m. on Friday, March 28, through 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 29.

How to attend

What you can do:

Spectator prices for the weekend are $20, and day passes are $10. Children get free entry.

Those who wish to purchase tickets or learn more information can click here.

What is Dezerland Park?

The backstory:

Dezerland Park opened in 2020.

The indoor recreation center includes a bowling alley, glow-in-the-dark minigolf, go-karts, an arcade and a cinema.

