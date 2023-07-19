Made in Central Florida: Teleties

Every day is a busy day for employees at Teleties in Maitland, Florida. The hair accessory company that combines fashion and function has quickly gained popularity.

"I was on the hunt for the perfect hair tie and I could not find it in the marketplace so I decided to invent my own hair tie," Lindsay Muscato, the founder of the company, said.

Muscato created Teleties in 2017 and took the brand from a one-woman operation in her garage to a 22,000-square-foot warehouse and a staff of 43. "It was me with 500 hair ties thinking I would just be doing this out of my garage forever and had no idea that the company would just take off," she said.

To date, Teleties has sold more than 31 million hair ties and more than a million of their indestructible hair clips that debuted last June.

While FOX 35 was at the facility interviewing Muscato, she jokingly turned to one of her employees and said, "Now we need more space."

(Credit: Lindsay Muscato)

Between Muscato’s educational experience at Rollins College and her husband’s family connection, she said it was a no-brainer to start the company in Central Florida. "It’s a great place to start a business and a great place to raise a family. My husband is seven generations Orlando, so that’s why we’re here," she said.

The all-in-one hair tie is not only known for its strong grip but also for a company that gives back. "My grandmother died at the age of 37 from breast cancer," Muscato shared. With every Teleties purchase, the company donates to Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered, also known as FORCE. It is a non-profit that betters the lives of people and families affected by hereditary cancers and for Muscato, this mission is a personal one. "I can kind of use Teleties as a vehicle to help other people going through a really hard time," she said.

This business may have been birthed out of necessity, but Muscato said she attributes success to passion and respect.

"Everyone always asks me how have you been so successful and it’s really just a simple piece of advice. I treat other people the way that I would want to be treated and that’s how we’ve been able to build this business, truly," she said.