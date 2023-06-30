Lost luggage nightmare at Orlando International Airport leaving some travelers without baggage

After flight cancelations and delays across the country, all travelers want when they land in Orlando, is to start their vacation. "Take a flight from Newark into South Carolina, then from South Carolina to here, in Orlando," Ivette Colon of New York explained.

But as soon as you step off the escalator, you cannot help but notice the hundreds of unclaimed bags sitting at baggage claim. Colon continued, "I was hoping that my luggage was in here." Colon and her 10-year-old son Eric went up and down the rows of United carousels, checking bag after bag. Eric said, "The lady said to go to B22 to look for the luggage and I looked at all the names and I didn’t find my mother’s name."

During the 13-day July 4th travel period, Orlando International Airport is expecting to see 2 million passengers come through, a 16-percent increase from last year. In addition to that, airlines have been dealing with bad weather and staffing shortages that have forced airlines to delay or cancel flights, resulting in plenty of lost luggage.

United Airlines sent FOX35 a statement, reading in part, "Our reliability continues to improve, with far fewer cancelations today compared to previous days." They went on to say, "We’re grateful to our customers for their patience and our employees for working so hard to take care of them through this challenging week."

"It’s annoying, but I try to have patience. I have my 10-year-old with me and I want him to learn to have patience," Colon added.

FOX 35 reached out to Orlando International Airport officials to ask about the baggage. A spokesperson said the baggage issue is isolated to one or two airlines and it is the responsibility of each individual airline.