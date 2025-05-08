Florida sisters bring comfort to hurricane victims with handmade dolls

The Brief Two sisters in St. Cloud launched a doll initiative to help girls affected by Hurricane Helene. What started with five dolls has grown into more than 200 personalized gifts. The family plans to host a tea party to meet the children they’ve reached.



Inspired by the devastation of Hurricane Helene last September, a St. Cloud, Florida family has turned their living room into a makeshift doll workshop, launching a heartfelt initiative to bring comfort to children who lost everything in the storm.

What we know:

A St. Cloud family has launched a grassroots doll initiative to help children impacted by Hurricane Helene, which struck in September. Sisters Kinsey, 12, and Kaylee, 10, began making and distributing customized dolls to young girls who lost their homes and belongings in the storm. What started as a plan to give away five dolls has grown into a mission known as Mountain Heirlooms: An Appalachian Doll Initiative. It has reached over 200 children.

The backstory:

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region before moving into Georgia and the southern Appalachian region, leaving widespread devastation. Witnessing the storm’s aftermath deeply affected the family. What began as a way to process their own emotional response became a larger act of service. The girls, inspired by their love for American Girl dolls, wanted to create something comforting for peers facing trauma and loss.

Big picture view:

While much hurricane relief focuses on infrastructure and essentials, the doll project addresses the emotional and psychological toll on children. The family’s initiative offers a uniquely personal touch — dolls tailored to resemble each recipient, complete with hair color and backstory — and reflects the generosity and compassion within the St. Cloud community. It also underscores how individual efforts can provide meaningful healing.

What we don't know:

The long-term sustainability of the initiative remains uncertain. It operates solely on donations. It’s also not yet known whether similar programs might be inspired in other disaster-affected areas.

What you can do:

For more information, visit Mountain Heirlooms: An Appalachian Doll Initiative Facebook page.

