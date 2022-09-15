Marie Edinger is an award-winning journalist born and raised in Gainesville, Florida.

She joined FOX 35 as a reporter in 2022, and is immensely happy to be back in her home state. She studied Telecommunications and Spanish Linguistics at the University of Florida, graduating in 2016.

From there, she went to WLBT in Jackson, Mississippi to work as a multimedia journalist. Next, she spent four years reporting and anchoring for FOX 26 in Fresno, California, where she won first two Edward R. Murrow awards. After that, she decided it was time to come back home.

In her free time, Marie enjoys being outdoors - hiking, kayaking, and exploring. She’s a major foodie, always seeking out new foods to taste and new recipes to cook. She likes to read, watch documentaries, and root for her Florida Gators.