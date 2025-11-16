YouTuber Jack Doherty arrested on drug charges in Miami Beach

article

Miami Beach police arrested YouTuber Jack Doherty on drug-related charges early Saturday morning, according to official records.

According to officials, the 22-year-old was taken into custody shortly after 3:10 a.m. on the 700 block of Washington Avenue, located in South Beach’s Entertainment District.

Authorities reported that Doherty was standing in the middle of the street using his phone and ignored officers’ commands to move, responding, "Once I’m done with this bet."

During a search, officers said they discovered half of an orange, oval-shaped pill marked "3," believed to be a Schedule II amphetamine, along with a black plastic container holding three hand-rolled suspected marijuana cigarettes.

Doherty was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly after 8:45 a.m. Saturday. He faces a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor charges: possession of 20 grams or fewer of marijuana and resisting arrest without violence.

Prosecutors filed the case in Miami-Dade County court Saturday afternoon. Circuit Judge Carlos Gamez has been assigned to oversee the proceedings.

Doherty posted a $35,000 bond and was released from TGK around 8 p.m. Saturday night.