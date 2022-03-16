'You're gonna get shot!': Body cam shows chase after armed home invasion in Volusia

Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a third suspect in a home invasion.

There is dramatic video of Volusia County deputies arresting a brother and sister after that home invasion. Deputies say Jarvis Carr, 19, held a victim at gunpoint in a house on Hamilton Avenue in DeLand. Another person reportedly stole a safe.

"The robbery didn’t go as planned. Upon leaving, the suspects attempted to take a friend’s truck by force, but he resisted, pressed his panic alarm, and the suspects had to take off running instead," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say his sister, Jarvia Carr, 20, then picked him up and led deputies on a short chase. Carr ran from the vehicle.

"You're gonna get shot!" a deputy is heard yelling as they chase after the suspect.

Jarvis was taken into custody. His sister was also arrested. The third suspect is still on the run as of Wednesday morning.

Jarvis reportedly threw a backpack into some bushes in the shopping plaza during the chase. Detectives say they found a bag containing 40 grams of methamphetamine and other evidence.

