You could receive a 3rd paycheck this December if you’re paid bi-weekly

For those who get paid bi-weekly, you could be looking forward to a third "bonus" check in December.

It’s not really a bonus but it’s an extra check as opposed to the typical two checks employees receive every month and who could object to that?

For people who got paid beginning Jan. 6, 2023, your three paycheck months would have landed on March and September.

But for those who received their first paycheck on Jan. 13, your three paycheck months would have landed on June and should also happen in December, according to Alliant Credit Union.

Here’s when to expect the next three paycheck months in the next two years:

2024

If your first paycheck in 2024 is received on Jan. 5, the next three paycheck months should land on March and August

If your first paycheck in 2024 is received on Jan. 12, the next three paycheck months should land on May and November.

2025

If your first paycheck of 2025 is received on Jan. 3, you can expect another two paychecks in January and the next three paychecks month should land on August.

If your first paycheck of 2025 is received on Jan. 10, the next three paycheck months should land on May and October.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.