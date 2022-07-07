Yikes! Four-foot venomous snake found slithering in Florida neighborhood

What would you do? No, not an alligator story (this time). How about a four-foot venomous snake?

A resident apparently found a four-foot cottonmouth, or water moccasin, slithering along the sidewalk recently in a neighborhood in Lake Mary, which is roughly a half-hour north of Orlando.

Bob Cross knows snakes, and even captures them. He also knows the dangerous ones from the harmless ones.

"Any cottonmouth is dangerous. But a four-foot one is very deadly," he told FOX 35. "One bite and you could be fighting for your life."

He caught the snake alive – and shared a photo of the catch on social media.

So, what happens next? Turns out, the snake will be donated to help make anti-venom to help others.

"After I donate the snake to the Discovery Reptile Center, they produce anti-venom to save other lives," he said.

Cross said people should expect to see more snakes this time of year.

"The wetlands are drying up, the small ponds are drying up and the snakes, water moccasins, and other water snakes, they are all looking for new water," he said.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, cottonmouth snakes can be found in all wet areas, including "streams, lakes, marshes, swamps, retention ponds, and roadside ditches."