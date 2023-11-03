Ybor City shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 2nd degree murder charge

The suspect charged in the Ybor City mass shooting that claimed two lives and injured 16 pled not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder.

Court records obtained from the 13th Judicial Circuit show that Tyrell Phillips, 22, waived his attendance at Arraignment and opted to enter a plea of not guilty of his murder charge.

Phillips was arrested on Sunday after authorities say an isolated altercation between two people spiraled into an exchange of gunfire in the 1600 block of E. 7th Avenue in the early hours of October 29.

The Tampa Police Department announced they're searching for two additional suspects in connection to the shooting, but those suspects are both still at large.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the victims who was fatally shot had confronted Phillips in an ‘agitated manner’ before Phillips pulled out a Glock handgun and discharged it.

Crime scene tape in Ybor City after fatal shooting.

The affidavit claims Phillips was with a group of friends and was in fear that the victim was going to pull out a firearm, but he told authorities afterward that he never saw a firearm on the victim.

A 14-year-old, Elijah, and a 22-year-old, Harrison Boonstoppel were fatally shot in the incident.

TPD partnered with the FBI to launch a web portal for anyone who may have information on the two additional suspects involved in the shooting.