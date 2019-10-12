WWII vet's secret to living to 100: 'Good genes'

article

Family and friends of Thomas Utsey gathered Saturday to celebrate the veteran's 100th birthday.

Memories of the WWII vet were on display at the party in Hunter's Creek.

"Flew 55 combat missions over North Africa. I enjoyed my time in the service," said Utsey, as he enjoyed his cake.

"He is one of the last remaining B25 fighter pilots probably alive from WWII," said his daughter Lisa Utsey.

He went on to fly for a commercial airline for three decades and now lives in assisted living.

"I don’t feel like I’m a 100. I feel good, so that’s a plus," he said.

So, what's his secret to living to 100?

"Lots of good loving," he said with a laugh. "Good ancestry, strong constitution."

His daughter said he always puts his health first.

"He used to say your health is your greatest asset and your greatest gift, and you have to take care of it," she said.

She said it was a motto he took very seriously.

"He ran five miles, three times a week well into his 60s. He ate very healthy foods. He had his own garden that he grew all of his own vegetables," she said.

So, how can you live to 100?

"They need to have good genes, first off. Nature kind of takes care of it for you," he said.