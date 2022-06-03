Wrong-way driver causes deadly head-on crash on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says

article

A man was killed and his passenger is in serious condition after a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 (I-4) hit his vehicle head-on in Deltona, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Friday.

According to a report from FHP, a 22-year-old woman was traveling in the wrong direction on I-4 in the center lane around 12:30 a.m. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Brazil, and his female passenger were also traveling in the center lane going the correct way when the other driver hit his vehicle head-on, FHP said.

The force of the impact caused the left side of the victim's vehicle to hit the guardrail. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver and the victim's passenger were taken as trauma alerts to the hospital. At last check, both have non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.