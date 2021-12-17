Wreaths Across America lay nearly 260,000 wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

An annual holiday tradition is back in full swing to honor veterans.

Wreaths Across America helps family members and volunteers lay wreaths at the gravestones of those who have served this country, not only at Arlington National Cemetery but at 2,500 locations across the U.S.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Wreaths Across America is shipping about 2.4 million wreaths to 3,136 locations around the world.

The event kicked off Friday morning with Gold Star families, people who have lost an immediate family member who died serving in a time of conflict, visiting the National Mall and laying wreaths along the Vietnam Wall, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the WWI and WWII Memorials.

WATCH: WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA HEADS TO ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

The annual event looks a bit different this year, like many things, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

FOX 5 will be at Arlington National Saturday morning as volunteers begin laying nearly 260,000 wreaths at the gravesites of fallen service members.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Officials say there is still time to register if you want to volunteer.