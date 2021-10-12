Expand / Collapse search

World's first 'Peppa Pig' theme park opening in February 2022 in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 17 mins ago
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The world's first "Peppa Pig" theme park is opening in February 2022 in Polk County.

The grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2022, according to a news release on Tuesday.

The all-new park, right next to LEGOLAND, will feature six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and more.

Day tickets, annual passes and vacation packages are now on sale for families by visiting PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida.

Officials said single-day tickets purchases at the gate will be $34.99. If you buy them early online, they are listed at $30.99.

Admission to the Peppa Pig theme park can also be bundled with admission to LEGOLAND as a two-park, two-day ticket, starting at $134.99 when purchases in advance online.

Visit PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida to learn more and buy tickets.