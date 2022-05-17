Woman's body may have been in vehicle outside Walgreens for days, DeLand police say

DeLand police officers are investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside a vehicle parked outside a Walgreens pharmacy. The store is located at the corner of East New York and South Amelia Avenue.

Detectives are calling the death "an apparent homicide," adding that a preliminary investigation reveals that the woman had been shot. Her exact cause of death will be determined through an autopsy conducted by the Volusia County Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities believe the body may have been inside the vehicle since Sunday. They do not believe this was a random attack and added that there is no immediate threat to the public.

There was a large law enforcement presence earlier in the afternoon as the Walgreens parking lot was secured with crime scene tape. Particular attention was being paid to a Chevrolet Malibu that was parked in the lot which was later towed from the scene.

Pictures and video in this article were submitted by Christopher Kinslow / on Twitter: @spike3401.

