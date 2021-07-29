Woman wins $1 million on scratch-off she bought in Florida after missing flight
BRANDON, Fla. - A canceled flight normally isn't a good thing, but it turned out to be great for one woman after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket she bought to ‘pass the time.’
Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Caravella says she "had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly. I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that - I won $1 million!''
Caravella purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1220 Kingsway Road in Brandon.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
