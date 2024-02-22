Woman walking on Orange County road struck, killed by car: FHP

Watch FOX 35 Live

A woman was killed when she was hit by a car in Orange County while walking on a street, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened Wednesday evening around 7:02 p.m. when an Infiniti was traveling southbound on Conway Gardens Road south of Anderson Road.

The woman was walking southbound in the southbound travel lane on Conway Gardens Road in the same direction as the car when she was hit, according to FHP.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver was not injured.

The woman's identity has not been released.