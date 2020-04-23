Woman volunteers time to make meals for those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Stacy Burgess is a single mom on a mission. She volunteers her time to make meals for as many as 100 people up to three times per week.

Burgess delivers cooked meals to residents of the Star Motel on Irlo Bronson Memorial Parkway. The residents, many with small children, cannot make their way to food pantries or other food distribution sites because they don't have transportation.

Burgess has been making meals and delivering donated fruit and veggies to the families for month, but says, since the pandemic her mission has taken on new purpose. Many of the children at the motel used to get at least one meal a day at school.

With no school and no transportation to pick up free meals still offered at the school, kids were going hungry. Stacy did not want that to happen. She has been an advocate for children for years working through her non profit, The Green Hand Project. The non-profit focuses on ending sex trafficking and bringing to justice those who would victimize the children.

If you would like to help Burgess with her meals program as a volunteer or donor, you can find out more on her Facebook page.