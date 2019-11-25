Woman thanks strangers for saving sister from burning car

A St. Cloud woman is thanking the strangers who rescued her sister from a burning car.

The crash happened Thursday night on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Harmony Square Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two cars collided when Theresa Gray’s Ford caught fire.

“We could’ve lost her that night and we didn’t,” said Linda Morrill, Gray’s sister.

Morrill credits two strangers who were driving by the scene for saving her sister’s life.

Joshua Girdner was one of the men who helped.

“We came over the bridge at Harmony and we saw the car was fully engulfed in flames,” he said. “We assessed the situation and we had to get her back because the car was hot. So we just grabbed her and moved her back as carefully as possible, got her away from the heat, then we waited for the paramedics to arrive.”

A nurse who was also on scene helped until a helicopter airlifted Gray to the hospital.

Morrill found Girdner after posting about the incident on Facebook.

She calls those who helped ‘Earth angels.’

“There are still some good people in the world and to have them do what they did to save her life, and keep her with us, is rare,” Morrill said. “So many people have reached out to me after that post. I’m so grateful for the prayers.”

Morrill is asking the community to keep the prayers coming.

“I know my sister and she’s going to fight. But, she’s got an uphill battle, so we’re just hoping that she wins the fight.”