Woman taken hostage inside Kissimmee hotel, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is on scene at a hotel in Kissimmee where a woman has reportedly been taken hostage amid a domestic violence situation.
Deputies responded to The Heritage Park Inn, near E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Magic Landing Blvd., shortly before noon after 911 received a domestic violence call.
According to deputies, two men got into a fight in a hotel room. One man threatened to harm the other. One of the men left the room, while the other man allegedly took a woman hostage, OCSO said in a news release.
The relationship between the man and the woman taken hostage is not clear, deputies said.
OCSO and SWAT Teams are on scene at the hotel.
The Source: The information is from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.