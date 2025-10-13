Woman taken hostage inside Kissimmee hotel, deputies say

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office and SWAT Teams are outside a Kissimmee hotel where a female has reportedly been taken hostage inside a hotel room. The scene at The Heritage Park Inn in Kissimmee, off E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. A man allegedly took a female hostage after getting into a physical fight with another man, deputies said. The relationship between the suspect and the female is unknown.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is on scene at a hotel in Kissimmee where a woman has reportedly been taken hostage amid a domestic violence situation.

Deputies responded to The Heritage Park Inn, near E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Magic Landing Blvd., shortly before noon after 911 received a domestic violence call.

According to deputies, two men got into a fight in a hotel room. One man threatened to harm the other. One of the men left the room, while the other man allegedly took a woman hostage, OCSO said in a news release.

The relationship between the man and the woman taken hostage is not clear, deputies said.

OCSO and SWAT Teams are on scene at the hotel.