Woman shot boyfriend during argument, Volusia County deputies say

A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend during an argument in Volusia County.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that the couple got into a dispute, which lead up to the shooting in Deltona.

It is not clear what they were arguing about, deputies said.

The boyfriend is reportedly expected to survive.

