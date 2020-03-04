Woman seriously injured after sod truck hits her in Orlando, FHP says

article

A woman was seriously injured after a sod truck crashed into her vehicle in Orlando on Wednesday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a sod truck was exiting from eastbound S.R. 528 to S.R. 520 when it crashed into a Prius at the end of the ramp.

They said the driver of the Prius, identified as a woman, was airlifted to Orlando Health with serious injuries.

The truck driver reportedly received just minor injuries and is at fault for the incident.

For a period of time, the east and westbound lanes of S.R. 520 were blocked.

